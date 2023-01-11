Grand National runners to face 'testing conditions' at Catterick Racecourse

Catterick clerk of the course, Fiona Needham, is expecting the ground to be “testing” ahead of tomorrow’s running of the Vickers.Bet North Yorkshire Grand National Handicap Chase.

Over 12 millimetres of rain fell at the North Yorkshire track yesterday on top of an already wet winter, with more rain expected overnight and through today.

Needham said: “I don’t envisage any problems with the meeting going ahead but it is obviously going to be testing.

“I have just changed it to heavy, soft in places this evening as we have had 12 mill’ of rain today.

James Bowen riding Supreme Escape on their way to winning the Vickers.Bet North Yorkshire Grand National Handicap Chase at Catterick Bridge Racecourse where conditions are expected to be 'testing' later this week (Picture: PA)

"It is not going to look pretty and stamina will be very much to the fore.

“We can cope with the wet as Catterick drains very well so we should be okay.”

There are eight declared runners for Catterick’s most valuable race (2.50), which offers over £13,000 to the winner, with the market headed by Dorset raider The Galloping Bear, trained by Ben Clarke.

With Bingley’s Sue Smith, who won the race four years in succession between 2016 and 2019, not represented this year, there is every chance a new name will be on the roll of honour.

Local representatives for tomorrow’s feature include Bushypark for Phil Kirby and jockey Thomas Dowson, with the Catterick-based handler hoping to follow up victory in the 2020 renewal.

Malton’s Brian Ellison has Sam’s Adventure and Yarm’s Jess Bedi sends bottom weight Thunderosa.

A couple of trainers from further afield have caught Needham’s eye, including in-form Jamie Snowden.

She said: “Lucy Wadham [Eclair Du Guye] always comes with a chance and Jamie Snowden’s horses are flying. He had a double here on New Year’s Day and I don’t think he has stopped having winners since.

"This distance is a bit of a specialist one [just shy of three miles and six furlongs], it doesn’t come up that often and it can throw up some surprises.”

Hungerford-based Snowden is represented by eight-year-old Legends Ryde, from a yard in very good form.

Snowden won the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November with Ga Law and has continued to bang in the winners.

What is certainly noteworthy is his record at Catterick. Two of his three runners at the track this season have won and his strike-rate over the last five seasons is a very healthy 50 per cent, with 10 of his 20 runners scoring.

Legends Ryde won three in her first season over fences last term and while well beaten in her first two outings this term, they were in decent races over trips short of what she needs.

The winning owner will receive the Denys Smith Memorial Trophy.

Smith, who trained Red Alligator to win the 1968 Grand National, was a leading dual-purpose trainer and recorded a remarkable 146 winners at Catterick – 89 on the Flat and 57 over jumps.

Top trainer and former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Kim Bailey, has never had a runner at Catterick before, but his Broomfield Present is fancied to make sure his first visit is a successful one in the Watch Racing TV Now Novices' Hurdle.

A winning Irish pointer, he got off the mark at the first time of asking for Bailey in testing conditions at Ffos Las.

General Officer has been well placed to win twice over hurdles already for Donald McCain.

He has to carry a double penalty under champion jockey Brian Hughes in the EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle, but has achieved far more than any of his rivals and should complete the hat-trick.

Needham is expecting a good crowd for the seven-race fixture which starts at 12.30 and sees Grandstand and paddock tickets priced at £15 and enclosures just £5.

