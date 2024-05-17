GREAT BRITAIN will go into Saturday night’s Group A clash against World Championship hosts Czechia still searching for their first win of the tournament.

Despite more than matching opponents Denmark at Prague Arena on Friday afternoon, Pete Russell’s team were edged out 4-3, adding to earlier defeats against Canada, Finland and Switzerland.

Nothing had been expected from those first three games by way of wins but – save for the second period against Finland – GB had been competitive for the most part against far more illustrious opponents and they went into their latest encounter with Denmark more than hopeful of breaking their duck against a team ranked nine places above them in the world rankings.

Despite the disappointment, GB again showed how much they have closed the gap on the top tier’s ‘middle’ teams in recent years.

SECOND TIME: Liam Kirk celebrates putting Gb ahead against Denmark at Prague Arena on Friday, Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

When they played Denmark on their return to the elite level for the first time in 25 years back in 2019, they were hammered 9-0.

Two years ago in Riga, they lost out 3-2 in overtime and despite losing out by the odd goal again in Prague, there remains hope in the knowledge that positive results against Norway and Austria in their final two games – maybe even just one win – could be enough to keep them in the top flight.

Assistant captain Mark Richardson admitted the sense of frustration felt on the GB bench after coming so close once again against Denmark, who they outshot by 31-28.

"It was a huge effort from us," said Richardson. "I think after three really tough games, to come into this one and bring that effort, it was great by everybody.

BATTLE STATIONS: Great Britain's Cade Neilson battles for possession with Denmark's Oscar Moelgaard during yesterday's Group A encounter at Prague Arena. Picture: Dean Woolley.

"But it sucks right now. You know, we were right there and we had our chances.

"It will probably be a great experience (facing Czechia) and I'm sure it will be loud. We've just got to keep improving to give ourselves the best chance here."

As was the case against Canada in their opening game, GB got off to a dream start when, with just over five minutes gone, former Sheffield Steelers’ forward Liam Kirk produced a moment of magic driving behind the net for a superb wraparound finish that embarrassed goalie Frederik Dichow.

But, as was also the case against Canada, Russell’s team allowed their opponents to draw level quickly, Mikkel Aagaard left with a simple finish just 61 seconds later after good work from teenager Oscar Moelgaard had seen GB goalie Jackson Whistle drawn away from his net.

Just under two minutes later, Denmark went ahead on the power play through Philip Bruggisser before a frantic opening 10 minutes or so was capped by another GB goal, Cade Neilson cleverly steering Evan Mosey’s feed into the net at 10.34.

Aagaard’s second of the night put Denmark ahead for a second time less than two minutes into the second period and GB looked as if they would head into the intermission 3-2 down until Nathaniel Albert fired through traffic to level at 38.34.

But it was another power play that decided the encounter, a soft tripping call on Evan Mosey enabling Christian Wjese to beat Whistle at 52.01 for what proved the game winner.

Denmark’s assistant captain Oliver Lauridsen admitted to his team’s delight at picking up their second win of the tournament, one which gives them hope of a top-four finish in Group A and a place in the knockout phase.