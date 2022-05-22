Great Britain 3 Latvia 4: Pete Russell calls on GB to meet ‘one more’ challenge

They looked like they were heading for victory against Latvia on Sunday afternoon in Tampere when leading 3-1 midway through the second period.

But they let their higher-ranked opponents back in, going down 4-3 and leaving them requiring a regulation win against Austria in their final Group B game to avoid relegation, sending their opponents down instead.

“We made a great start and were quick out of the blocks,” said Russell. “But then we hit penalty trouble and you will get hurt if you take penalties at this level.

“It’s been a tough schedule for the boys but we now have to get ourselves ready for one more. They have it in them to pull off a result against Austria.”

GB enjoyed a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period thanks to their power play, Brett Perlini breaking the deadlock before Cade Neilson opened his GB senior account.

Latvia were able to close the gap after the break when Oskars Batna swept in a rebound, but GB quickly restored their two-goal lead when Lewis Hook sped into the offensive zone and fired in his first GB goal from the right circle.

It was a one-goal game again before the second intermission, however, when Roberts Bukarts created room for himself on the power play and fed Janis Jaks.

