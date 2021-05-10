Great Britain and Ireland come up short in Walker Cup singles

Friendly foes: Cole Hammer, right, of the USA team, greets Ben Schmidt. Pictures: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The United States produced a commanding singles display to retain the Cup with a 14-12 win over Great Britain and Ireland at Seminole Golf Club.

The Americans took a 7-5 lead into the final day but that advantage was halved in the morning foursomes.

Mark Power and John Murphy were 1-up winners against Pierceson Coody and John Pak, while Matty Lamb and Jack Dyer romped to a 6&5 victory over Stewart Hagestad and Tyler Strafaci.

Driving on: Barclay Brown strikes his tee shot on the fourth hole in the foursome matches.

With Angus Flanagan and Schmidt claiming a half against Davis Thompson and Cole Hammer, GB&I closed to 8.5-7.5.

However, they failed to carry that momentum into the afternoon singles.

Austin Eckroat thrashed Power 7&6 in the top match and Coody overcame Fitzpatrick, with Brown putting a half on the board for GB&I against Quade Cummins.

Wins for Joe Long, Lamb and Flanagan kept GB&I in the contest but Ricky Costillo completed a perfect four points out of four with a 2&1 win over Murphy and Hammer beat Schmidt 4&3 to get the US to the required 13 points.

Out of the trap: Alex Fitzpatrick from the sand on the third hole.

And an outright win was confirmed for the hosts in Florida when Stewart Hagestad beat Ben Jones 4&2.

With the result settled, Jack Dyer held on for a 1-up win over Strafaci on the final green.

GB&I captain Stuart Wilson said: “It’s been a great weekend of golf.

“The guys came out fighting and tried to equip themselves as best as they could, unfortunately it just wasn’t their weekend.

“From our perspective we’ve maybe let the Americans get away with a bit too much, a few slack shots here and there.