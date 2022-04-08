Great Britain prove themselves to be golden girls at World Championships in Jaca

GOLDEN GIRLS: GB celebrate their World Championships triumph in Jaca, Spain.

Mike Clancy’s team – including Bradford Bulldogs’ Abbie Culshaw – will play in Division 1B next year after goals from Katie Henry, Katherine Gale, Emily Harris and Lousie Adams sealed a convincing performance against the only opponents who could still overhaul them in Jaca.

It was a dominant performance all week by the GB team, conceding just one goal in four games, fully deserving their elevation after having to settle for silver medal in 2019 and 2018 and then being unable to compete for two years because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Saffron Allen said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling, this means so much to win with this group. We have a team unlike any I can remember in terms of belief, togetherness and never giving up.”

Elsewhere, GB’s Under-18 Men’s team kept alive their hopes of a medal at the Division 2A World Championships Estonia after thrashing their Serbian counterparts 8-0.