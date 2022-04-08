Great Britain prove themselves to be golden girls at World Championships in Jaca

Mike Clancy’s team – including Bradford Bulldogs’ Abbie Culshaw – will play in Division 1B next year after goals from Katie Henry, Katherine Gale, Emily Harris and Lousie Adams sealed a convincing performance against the only opponents who could still overhaul them in Jaca.
It was a dominant performance all week by the GB team, conceding just one goal in four games, fully deserving their elevation after having to settle for silver medal in 2019 and 2018 and then being unable to compete for two years because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Captain Saffron Allen said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling, this means so much to win with this group. We have a team unlike any I can remember in terms of belief, togetherness and never giving up.”
Elsewhere, GB’s Under-18 Men’s team kept alive their hopes of a medal at the Division 2A World Championships Estonia after thrashing their Serbian counterparts 8-0.
Mack Stewart, Liam Steele, Jack Hopkins, Kieran Chung, Ben Brown, Dawson Osborn and Carter Hamill (2) all got on the scoresheet for Sean Easton’s team.