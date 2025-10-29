WITH top spot in their Challenge Cup group assured, Sheffield Steelers can now turn their full attention to the Elite League regular season schedule.

The Steelers will no doubt have preferred to see their final Group A game out at Manchester Storm on Sunday night to its natural conclusion but, ice issues in Altrincham meant the game could not be completed.

Therefore, the 2-1 lead the Steelers had at the time - after two completed periods - was determined as the final result.

It means the Steelers go through to the semi-finals as group winners, two points ahead of fellow qualifiers Coventry Blaze, leaving Nottingham Panthers to fight it out for a place in the final four in the ‘elimination game’.

Sheffield Steelers' summer recruit Ryan Tait (Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media)

The Steelers stay on the road on Wednesday night when they pay a second visit of the season to Guildford Flames.

Aaron Fox’s team won 4-3 in overtime at The Spectrum on September 28 courtesy of goals from Mikko Juusola, Dominic Cormier, Samuel Tremblay and Jordon Southorn.

It will be the fourth meeting of the season for the two teams, the Steelers having also come out on top twice on home ice, once in the league - a 4-3 win last Saturday - and on the opening night of the season in the Challenge Cup when they won 5-2.

Two of Guildford’s former players - goaltender Eamon McAdam and winger Ryan Tait - made the switch to Sheffield in the summer.

Steelers goaltender Eamon McAdam (Picture: James Assinder/EIHL Media)

Both have had a positive impact this season, with McAdam forming a formidable goaltending tandem with fellow American-born stopper, Matt Greenfield, now in his fourth season at Sheffield.

McAdam’s ice time has so far been restricted to the Challenge Cup where he back-stopped the Steelers to three of their seven wins in the Cup group phase.

Fellow American Tait, 29, spent three years at Guildford, posting 79 goals and 116 assists in 204 games. He has one goal and eight assists to his name this season for the Steelers, in 15 league and cup appearances.

Both summer arrivals have impressed Steelers’ captain, Rob Dowd.

“They are both really good players,” said Dowd. “Both are really good guys and really good hockey players.

“Guildford’s loss is our gain, I believe, and both of them have come in and done an excellent job so far here.”

The Steelers go into Wednesday’s game looking to extend their four-game winning streak, with Dowd believing the new-look roster is now starting to move through the gears.

“I think generally we’re starting to click a little now,” he added. “Obviously, we’ve been together a while now and the systems and everything seem to be nailed down and we're starting to get the results which is great.