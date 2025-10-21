Halifax teenager Luca Hopkinson getting Optimum returns from GT career with Wakefield team
Luca Hopkinson, 19, says he was ‘overwhelmed’ after a tight manoeuvre at Donington Park earned him third place in the season finale and helped clinch a second successive GT4 constructors title, and the silver GT championship, for Optimum Motorsport.
For Hopkinson (inset), who has been competing since he was 13 and has ambitions to make a career out of racing saloon cars, it was a positive end to a difficult year.
“I didn’t think I’d be that happy afterwards, but I was so pleased,” he said. “It felt like a difficult year had been wrapped up in a really nice way.”
The ‘Donnington decider’ was not without drama, as Hopkinson’s podium came just 0.026 seconds in front of rival Charlie Robertson. Hopkinson’s McLaren Artura suffered damage during the tussle for the last spot on the podium, Robertson not wanting to give the place up without a fight.
“During the race I was stressed, there was a lot going on. I didn’t think I had beaten Robertson until my engineer told me after the race had finished,” he said. “I got a lot of praise. I think people liked that I had slowed him down and managed to eventually beat him.”
Hopkinson’s love for racing began at home in Yorkshire at just 13 racing for Garforth-based Ginetta juniors. It was encouragement from his dad that convinced him to take up the sport. “They come to every single weekend, every test day, they all love it,” he said.
After a debut season in the British GT championships with a team down in Silverstone, Hopkinson returned to racing the following year with a team based closer to home.
“Optimum Motorsport instantly felt like racing at home because they were supportive with Yorkshire based sponsors,” said Hopkinson, who hopes to return to Optimum Motorsport and McLaren next season in a bid to continue their success and his own journey to landing a paid seat in GT racing.
“I hope my career lies in GT racing and I can continue in saloon cars,” he said. “Now I’ve got a taste for success, I’ll work harder.”