HALIFAX’S Max Burgin booked his place in the hottest final at the Olympics – but plans to keep flying under the radar.

Burgin became the first British athlete to make the final of the two-lap showpiece since Andrew Osagie 12 years ago, as he clocked a personal best 1:43.50 in his semi-final – going through as one of the fastest qualifiers from the third and concluding semi-final.

With only the top two in three races – plus the next two quickest times – progressing it's often said it's harder to make the 800m final than win a medal.

At last year's World Championships in Budapest, Burgin’s team-mate Ben Pattison was considered an outsider but snatched a bronze, he is now hoping to take some inspiration from his Olympic Village roommate.

OUTSIDE BET: Halifax's Max Burgin is hoping to prove the surprise package in Saturday's 800m final. Picture: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

"When there’s no pressure or expectation on you, it’s a big advantage mentality wise," said the former European junior champion.

"Having been in that situation when I was in the younger age groups, it’s a different level of stress entirely than going into the championships where you’re expected to win.

"That’s not to say people can’t win. Like Keely Hodgkinson for example, but it’s another mental challenge entirely."

Burgin has certainly made the final in Paris the hard way, coming through the toughest heat and quickest semi-final at the Stade de France.

FINAL RECKONING: Halifax's Max Burgin (left) qualifies for the men's 800m final on Saturday after finishing third in Friday's semi-final at the Stade de France. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

And he took inspiration from Hodgkinson winning gold in the women's event earlier in the Games.

"We watched it with the team, it was an inspiring performance," he added.

"She just dominated that race but I'm not sure the men’s 800m is going to go quite the same way.

“There’s a lot of big contenders, so I’ll be surprised if it’s run in a similar way. But obviously great to watch a fellow GB athlete do that. I’m in a position to contest the final as well, so I can't wait."

Burgin is famously sick after his races, a mixture of nerves, adrenaline, and exhaustion, but kept his petit dejeuner down on another humid day in the French capital.

The 22-year-old was terrific teenage talent but his transition to the senior ranks has been punctuated with injury problems that have made it difficult for his undoubted promise to be fulfilled.

Despite less-than-ideal preparation, when he ran well at the trials in Manchester, world medallist Pattison remarked: "Typical Max, doesn't train and then performs like that."

As a junior Burgin famously liked to run from the front but will be playing it cooler against a quality field that includes Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi and impressive world leader, Algeria's Djamel Sedjati.

"It helps to have someone like [Emmanuel] Wanyonyi in your race, he’s pretty confident he can just time trial and get through," added Burgin.

"I thought it might take a PB to get to the final and I'm probably going to have to run faster again I'd imagine but I'll sit down with Dad, have a debrief, and come up with a plan."