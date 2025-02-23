Harewood Hillclimb supports female motorsport initiative

Following the success of its inaugural year, the British Women Racing Drivers’ Club (BWRDC) IntoSpeed initiative will return for 2025.

In line with the club’s aim of promoting and supporting women in all forms of motorsport, IntoSpeed has designed a programme to introduce women to the thrills and rewards of motorsport competition, providing taster days, expert driver tuition and even the opportunity to compete at events with the focus on the Hillclimb discipline. A Speed Hillclimb event is when a car is driven against the clock on a tarmac course (think of a narrow country lane with twists and turns).

A Taster Day will be held at BARC Yorkshire Centre’s Harewood Hillclimb, near Leeds, on Thursday 27th March. No experience is needed and it is open to women of all ages from 18 upwards. Here the focus is in on having fun whilst learning the basics associated with motorsport such as timing, safety and how to get comfortable in a car, before experiencing the thrill of driving the Hillclimb course. There is no expensive outlay for safety equipment as the venues for the taster days will provide helmets and attendees can use their own road car to take part.

Helen Allen, Chair of the BWRDC, commented: “With the support of Motorsport UK we are proud to have created this programme to take women through the sport from the very early stages to their first competition. We are thrilled to continue this for 2025 and look forward to introducing more women to the Hillclimbing discipline. Whether it’s taking part in our women-only taster days, with expert driver tuition from experienced instructors, SIM training, up to competing at events, we will guide you through.”

Some of last year's Taster Day participants went onto take park in a competitive event.

The programme centres around Hillclimbing as it is one of the most accessible of motorsport disciplines as you can drive your own road cars at events throughout the UK. As part of its ongoing commitment to increase female participation throughout the sport, Motorsport UK has contributed funding towards the programme.