Harry Hepworth and Luke Whitehouse take confidence into Olympic gymnastics finals
The two debutants were part of a British team led by Max Whitlock which finished fourth in the team final at the Bercy Arena on Monday evening.
After the experience which they both took confidence from, Hepworth, 20, from Leeds, goes in two individual finals on Sunday, both within an hour and a half of each other, starting with the rings and then the vault.
“The team final gave me a lot of confidence,” said Hepworth, who was clearly revelling in his Olympic debut and produced a strong performance on the rings in both qualifying last Saturday and in Monday’s final.
“I’ve just continued working over the last few days, I’ll use Monday to my advantage and do some good routines.”
Twenty-four hours earlier, Whitehouse, 22, goes for a medal in the floor final back at the Bercy Arena, just a few hours before Whitlock seeks to win a third straight Olympic gold in the pommel horse.
Whitehouse goes into the final as back-to-back European champion on the floor.
"I can take confidence from that,” said the Halifax athlete.
"I know I’ve done the routines in training so I’ll take confidence from that.
“It just needs executing a lot better, although to be fair it was a decent routine on Monday, we’ve had a couple of days to work on it now and hopefully I can get a bigger score in the final.”
There are only eight athletes in each individual apparatus final and Britain have never qualified as many positions as they have in Paris.
On Thursday night, Simone Biles turned the concluding rotation of the women’s all-around final into a coronation as she emphatically underscored her status as the greatest gymnast of all time.
Just as she had in the women’s team final two days ago, Biles closed the show with a soaring floor routine that confirmed her second gold medal of the Games by more than a point over her nearest rival, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.