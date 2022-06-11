Harry Three and Watchya give Clive Cox two chances at York

CLIVE COX is double-handed in today’s £100,000 Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Handicap at York, with Harry Three and Watchya set to represent the trainer.

Harry Three looks to be Cox’s leading chance after a one-and-half length victory in a six-furlong handicap at Newmarket last month.

Watchya also has a progressive profile, winning two of his last three races, including at Lingfield just over a fortnight ago.

Another busy day of racing at York (Picture: PA)

Cox said: “Both horses won their previous start so come here in top, winning form. Harry Three was quite impressive at Newmarket. Obviously he is up in the weights for that but we’re delighted we’ve got Ryan Moore on board. Hopefully the high draw is helpful.”

Local hopes appear to lie with Grant Tuer’s Birkby-trained Showtime Mahomes: “He seems really well at home, so I couldn’t be happier with him.

“He is a course and distance winner – he’s drawn the opposite side of where he was. He’s won out of one and he’s in 17 but I actually think 17 will be better for him.”

York will also celebrate the 51st running of its Macmillan Charity Raceday today. The event has raised over £9m during its 50-year history for people living with cancer with one of the features the tyenth running of The Ride of their Lives, supported by Skybet, and amateur charity race (12.45).

Clive Cox has his sights set on victory at York today (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)