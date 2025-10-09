Harvey Biljon priming Rotherham Titans' players for the long haul in National One title battle

Harvey Biljon is preparing his Rotherham Titans squad for the long haul as the Clifton Laners put their unbeaten record on the line against Rosslyn Park in a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

The Titans have swept all before them so far in National One, racking up an average of just shy of 50 points per game in the process.

Rosslyn Park have matched them point for point with five wins from five, albeit without being as free-scoring, and come to South Yorkshire having laid out their ambitions to win promotion to the Champ.

Director of rugby Biljon wants the Titans to be there with them at the end and is preparing his players by keeping them guessing.

Rotherham Titans director of rugby Harvey Biljon (Picture: Kerrie Beddows)

So far he has used 22 players in his five starting XVs, making changes to a winning team ahead of each game.

“It’s not about our starting XV, the success of our campaign will come down to our whole squad,” the South African stressed.

“It will be around our selections, competition, fitness, and you can see already through the first five games the number of different selections we’ve had for different teams, the way we’ve rotated the squad - some forced by injury, some not. You select on fitness, form and opposition, and also to remind players selection is not automatic. We’re in a good place with our squad where I’m happy to, and trust, putting anyone in at any stage.”

Biljon is a big believer that if you select the same player every week, when it comes to the end of the season, if he gets injured, his replacement will be under-cooked.

“If you play your strongest team week in, week out, you’re going to run out of steam,” said Biljon, who has a few more injuries to contend with for this week’s game than he would like. “Will you have the stamina to sustain the season?

“If we can maintain that competition and we show confidence in the players who know they’ll be prepped and ready, then you get better performance.

“But at the same time these players know they can’t not perform one week because they open the door for another player.