Harvey Biljon's National One title race prediction as Rotherham Titans look to capitalise on game in hand

Rotherham Titans playing their title rivals Rams earlier this season.

If Rotherham Titans win their game in hand at Esher today they will pull to within three or maybe even two points of leaders Richmond at the top of National One.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not that director of rugby Harvey Biljon is allowing such permutations or lofty ambitions to take his players’ minds off the task at hand.

If anything, the man who led Jersey Reds to a Championship title is predicting plenty more bumps in the road between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s just the nature of this league,” said Biljon, whose team still have to play all six of the top seven teams in their remaining eight games.

Rotherham Titans' director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

“Over the last six years, every team that’s been promoted has lost five or six games in that season, even Doncaster did.

“So with us all having to play each other at the top, that will all balance out over the next eight games. It’s a tough, attritional league. All we’ve got to do is focus on ourselves, not get too far ahead of ourselves, and just focus on week to week.

“We’re exceeding expectation, we’re enjoying ourselves, and that’s what we need to maintain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’ll be lot of ups and downs to come, and we’ve already had them through the season.

“Everyone will still look at the Richmonds and the Rams, and we’ll just go about our business.”

Esher are 12th, probably too good to go down, and as Biljon observes: “If you analyse and look at Esher, they’ve won six of their last nine games, they’ve beaten the likes of Rosslyn Park so their season has clearly turned. We know it’s going to be tough but our preparation has been on point.”