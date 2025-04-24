Hat-trick of medals earn Leah Schlosshan world championship debut alongside Max Litchfield and Tom Dean

Yorkshire’s Leah Schlosshan will make her debut at a senior world championships in Singapore this year after a stellar performance at last week’s British Championships.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old long-time City of Leeds swimmer who now competes for Manchester Performance Centre, won two freestyle silvers and a buttefly bronze in London.

It was a silver in the 200m freestyle behind Freya Colbert that punched her ticket to Singapore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Grammar School graduate Schlosshan is a former European junior gold medallist.

Leah Schlosshan, formerly of City of Leeds, won a bronze in the 50m butterfly at the Aquatics GB Championships (Picture: Getty Images)

Aquatics GB are taking a 28-strong team to Singapore this summer, including six medallists from Paris – Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy, Ben Proud, Tom Dean and Jack McMillan.

Pontefract’s Max Litchfield successfully defended his 400m individual medley title and heads back to the worlds where he won silver last year.