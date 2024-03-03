Over the line: Huddersfield's Ed Barber scores a try during the home defeat by Rotherham. (Picture: Mike Inkley)

The Titans did much of the damage in the first half – although it was Huddersfield who struck first with stand-off Ed Barber touching down after seven minutes to give the bottom of the table side some hope.

However, it didn’t take long for Rotherham to get off the mark and they hit straight back with full-back Jack Townend stepping up into the line and powering over to score after 11 minutes, with centre Lloyd Hayes kicking a good conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayes himself was next to score a try on 22 minutes and he also added the conversion for a 14-5 lead, and their third try came from flanker Harry Newborn to dash over following a driving maul.

Bonus: Huddersfield's Ed Barber converts his own try. Picture: Mike Inkley

Hayes added that conversion too, and similarly kicked the extras following a fourth try from right-winger Jack Taylor shortly before half-time to secure the bonus point.

However, Huddersfield narrowed the gap right on the whistle with sub Lewis Quinn burrowing over and Barber adding the conversion for a 28-12 score line at the break.

Hayes slotted over a penalty seven minutes into the second half, and that proved to be the last score of the match as the two sides cancelled each other out in heavy conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muddy conditions proved a leveller for the two sides as Wharfedale scraped an 18-17 victory over Tynedale.

Prop James Meehan powered over the line after 21 minutes and Rob Davidson kicked the conversion to put the home side 7-0 ahead, but Tynedale pulled back level shortly after with Oscar Caudle’s try being converted by Josh Leslie.

Davidson added a penalty on the half hour to go 10-7 ahead, and they nearly went further ahead when Ryan Hodgson’s kick and chase nearly got through, but the visitors from the North East scrambled back just in time.

Wharfedale dominated possession in the second half but struggled to turn that into points until Meehan grabbed his second try out wide to go 15-7 ahead, the conversion just drifting wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tynedale were not finished yet though. Chris Wearmouth’s try was converted by Leslie who then added a penalty three minutes later to take a 17-15 lead.

Davidson regained the lead for Wharfedale with a 77th-minute penalty, and a nail-biting finish saw Leslie’s last second penalty effort fail to leave the home crowd breathing a sigh of relief.

For the second time this season, Otley scored 41 points against Preston Grasshoppers to secure the double over their Lancashire rivals.

After September’s 41-26 win Otley did even better this time, winning 41-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had 17 points on the board by half-time with tries coming from winger Clark Wells as well as hooker Ryan Gibson and second row Alex Johnson, with Ben Dinsdale kicking a conversion.

After the break they extended their lead with No 8 Adam Malthouse scoring his first try and Clark Wells adding his second, then winger Sam Taylor grabbed two tries with Eddie Crossland kicking two conversions.

The top two teams in Regional One North East both lost on Saturday, shaking up the race for promotion.

York were beaten 10-7 at home by strugglers Sandal who were third bottom before the game, while Driffield dropped from second to third after losing 24-13 at Alnwick.