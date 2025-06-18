'He has left a solid foundation': Joe Ford departs Doncaster Knights for Sale Sharks role

Doncaster Knights see Joe Ford’s departure to Sale Sharks as a promotion for the head coach who has led them for the last 18 months.

It was announced on Monday that Ford is to become attack coach at the Premiership club. Darren Fearn, who served as Ford’s forwards coach this past season, is the Knights’ new head coach.

Ford initially came to Doncaster as backs coach but was elevated to head coach in February 2024 following the departure of Steve Boden.

Working alongside consultant director of rugby Sir Ian McGeechan, Doncaster endured a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign but finished it with 12 straight wins in all competitions as they surged into third place.

Joe Ford has left his position as head coach of Doncaster Knights (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Club president Steve Lloyd told The Yorkshire Post recently that Ford and McGeechan had already begun recruiting for a promotion push next season from what will be a newly-branded Champ Rugby, and their appears no ill-will towards Ford over the decision to leave in a statement on the club’s website.

“Under Joe’s guidance, the Knights have developed an exciting, expansive style of play that has helped unlock potential across the squad,” read the statement.

“Working alongside our head of recruitment, Matt Harland, Joe has helped to build a talented and exciting squad going forward - a wonderful combination of local Yorkshire talent, Championship superstars, and experienced ex-internationals.

“Joe’s ability to blend these experienced players with rising prospects has helped lay the foundations for long-term success at the club.

Doncaster Knights send head coach Joe Ford on his way with a glowing endorsement. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“Thanks to Joe, we’ve also built a strong relationship with Sale Sharks this season, including joint training sessions that have been hugely beneficial for our players and coaches alike. A partnership we hope will continue to grow and bring long-term value to the club.

“While he will be missed at the club, we are incredibly pleased that Ford’s hard work and talent has been recognised. We are delighted that he has been given an opportunity to progress his coaching career while being close to his family and hometown.

“His time, effort, and dedication has been unmatched, and we know that he has left a solid foundation for the club’s future.”