Henry Adams and why Sheffield Steeldogs can be potent threat in NIHL National during 2024-25
The left-handed defender was part of the Steeldogs’ team that won the NIHL National Cup and play-offs double under former coach Greg Wood in 2021-22.
He left part way through the following season, returning to hometown team Telford Tigers, the place where he had come through the junior system.
But Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan has persuaded the 22-year-old to give South Yorkshire a second shot, as announced earlier this week.
"While Henry was still young and adapting to the league, he played a big part in our cup and play-off titles during his last stint with us,” said Morgan. “Following time away, he is coming back with added experience and game-time under his belt.”
Morgan believes the Steeldogs are capable of bouncing back from a disappointing 2023-24 season which saw them miss out on the play-offs.
“The team is looking unreal, I keep seeing the signings and Morgs has confirmed more names that are coming our way,” he said.
“Although I didn’t start my career in Sheffield, it’s a place that always felt like home to me and I couldn’t be more excited to be back."
