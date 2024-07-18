DESPITE still being only 22, Henry Adams is synonymous with success at Sheffield Steeldogs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-handed defender was part of the Steeldogs’ team that won the NIHL National Cup and play-offs double under former coach Greg Wood in 2021-22.

He left part way through the following season, returning to hometown team Telford Tigers, the place where he had come through the junior system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan has persuaded the 22-year-old to give South Yorkshire a second shot, as announced earlier this week.

BACK FOR MORE: Defenceman Henry Adams is back for a second spell at Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"While Henry was still young and adapting to the league, he played a big part in our cup and play-off titles during his last stint with us,” said Morgan. “Following time away, he is coming back with added experience and game-time under his belt.”

Morgan believes the Steeldogs are capable of bouncing back from a disappointing 2023-24 season which saw them miss out on the play-offs.

“The team is looking unreal, I keep seeing the signings and Morgs has confirmed more names that are coming our way,” he said.