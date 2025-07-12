Henry Pollock warned to curb his attitude as British and Irish Lions face final warm-up

One week out from the first Test with Australia and a 20-year-old is still in the British and Irish Lions side and could take some shifting.

Henry Pollock plays at blindside flanker for the Lions in their latest tour match against a stacked AUNZ Invitational XV containing 17 Wallabies and All Blacks in Adelaide today.

The tyro, barely out of colts rugby and a little over 12 months removed from a loan spell at Championship side Bedford Blues, has become the dictionary definition of the term meteoric rise.

One season with Northampton Saints and eye-catching performances for England’s Under-20s got him into the England squad for the Six Nations and a try-scoring debut off the bench in the rout of Wales in Cardiff in March.

Ben Earl of the British & Irish Lions says his back-row partner Henry Pollock is twice the player he is (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

His was the name that generated most reaction when Andy Farrell announced it as part of his Lions squad to tour Australia.

Players who get picked to represent the British and Irish Lions are supposed to be seasoned internationals, battle-hardened by Six Nations campaigns in the colours of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

It is not supposed to be the realm of the unproven, raw talent. Indeed, Pollock’s selection brings to mind Luke Donald left-field choice of Ludvig Aberg for the Ryder Cup four months after he turned professional.

But that turned out to be a masterstroke as the Swede helped Europe conquer Team USA in Rome.

Lions' Henry Pollock appears to hand off ACT Brumbies' Andy Muirhead (right) during the Qatar Airways Lions Tour 2025 match at GIO Stadium Canberra, Australia. (Picture: PA)

Pollock’s selection has the possibility of being equally as decisive. If the Lions win the series with Australia - a masterstroke from Farrell. Lose, and it was too much, too soon.

Even now, with the team over a month in camp and the opening test in Brisbane just seven days away, Pollock’s inclusion continues to divide opinion.

On the one hand are those that welcome the young wrecking ball and say if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

He produced a lively cameo in Wednesday’s 36-24 victory over the ACT Brumbies and all tour has shown a unique ability to produce defence-splitting moments through his lines of running and timing.

Fearless: The British and Irish Lions Henry Pollock during the team run at the Adelaide Oval (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

On the other, there are warnings that he is too raw, too spiky.

One such person in that camp is former France international Louis Picamoles, who like Pollock has experienced life in a Northampton Saints environment that fosters development and expression on the rugby field.

But Picamoles - who one day would love to see France take on the Lions, much like Argentina did in Dublin on the eve of this tour - has a warning for the young buck.

“Henry Pollock has to continue playing well, but he has to be a bit careful with his attitude,” Picamoles told The Yorkshire Post via Jackpot City.

“Right now, everything is going well for him. He is playing well and he has made it into the Lions. But watch out!

“There has been a lot of talk about his attitude, and when you are young it can be easy to fall into that trap. You have a great season; you are on top of the world, but next season people will be gunning for you, and the season after that.

“So you have to put even more effort into playing well.

"Especially when you have the provocative attitude he has – people will be gunning for him even more than usual, whether it is from the English clubs in the Premiership or in the Champions Cup, or at international level.

“Yes, he is very talented, but I have rarely seen a young player with such a provocative spirit which is off the charts.

"Ok you can have an ego, you can be self-assured, but for me it's borderline and it’s not very rugby. And I know it is not appreciated.

“No doubt he couldn’t give a damn, and it has helped him grow and mature as a player? But if I had any advice to give him it would be: keep your confidence and self-assurance, it’s great.

"Don’t lower your head, because you’re 20 and it is not a reason to lower your head.

“But to retain a bit of humility. A bit of humility never did any harm, great champions are usually remarkable for their great humility.

“But at this stage it is not part of his DNA.

"Perhaps that is his strength, but I am not convinced that it will help him out in the long term.”

Not that anyone would expect Pollock to hide under a bushel because of those words.

Go well today and he could force himself into that first Test team for Brisbane.

He will be playing alongside Ben Earl in the back row today, with this the final opportunity for both men to prove they are worthy of wearing that famous red shirt against the Wallabies.

“Henry is far more talented than I am, Henry is double the player I am and will continue to do great things in the game,” said Earl, who will pack down at number eight at Adelaide Oval.