Highfield Princess aiming to rule on day one at Doncaster’s St Leger

Highfield Princess ridden by jockey Jason Hart wins the Buckingham Palace Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot

The four-year-old – a first winner at the Royal meeting for former champion apprentice Jason Hart – has yet to finish out of the placings in seven outings so far this season and has shot up a full 26lb in the ratings.

Since dominating her rivals in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, Highfield Princess has won a Listed prize at Chelmsford, finished a close third in a Group Three at Goodwood and filled the runner-up spot in the Group Two City of York Stakes.

Going back against her own sex on Town Moor, the daughter of Night Of Thunder is expected to be in the thick of the Group Three action once more.

“I’m very happy with her – she’s in grand nick,” said Malton-based Quinn. “Touch wood she seems in good form at home, so let’s hope for a big run – let’s hope she wins.

“She’s a very consistent filly who is versatile, genuine and tough. She bumped into a Group One horse at York (Space Blues), so fingers crossed she can go one better on Wednesday.”

One of the big dangers to Highfield Princess is Ivan Furtado’s stable star Just Beautiful. After wins at Chelmsford and Musselburgh earlier in the year, the three-year-old finished a creditable sixth in the Group One Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket before being narrowly beaten in a Group Three in France on her latest appearance.

Meanwhile, Nunthorpe heroine Winter Power has been given the go-ahead for the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The filly, trained at Great Habton by Tim Easterby, was a brilliant winner at York last month, and having taken those exertions in her stride, she will bid to double her Group One tally before being prepared for the Prix de l’Abbaye on the first Sunday in October.

Alastair Donald, racing manager for owners King Power Racing, said: “The plan is to go. She’s well after York and we just thought she might be too fresh if we left her between now and the Abbaye without a run.

“Winning the Nunthorpe was very special for all concerned. She’d threatened to do that – she’s raw speed and that track suits her.

“Having said that, she has won at plenty of other places, including over a stiff five up the hill at Newmarket, so there’s no reason why the Curragh wouldn’t suit.”

Donald confirmed the Abbaye remains on the agenda and that Winter Power will return as a four-year-old next season. He added: “She’s an exciting prospect and as long as she runs well on Sunday, the Abbaye will be the next step.

“She won’t be going to the Breeders’ Cup. I would be nervous watching her go round a bend! She once went round a bend at Wolverhampton and she got stuffed when she had to run to about 70 to win.

“She’ll be back next year, 100 per cent. Ideally she’ll go Flying Five, Abbaye, make her champion sprinter and then do it all again next year.”