Sheffield Steeldogs - 2024-25 NIHL National Fixtures: Who, when and where ...
Ben Morgan’s team - already much-changed from last season - will head to Cambridgeshire on Sunday, September 15 in what is their only game of the league’s curtain-raising weekend.
They stay on the road the following Saturday at Milton Keynes Lightning before staging their first home game of the campaign at home to Bristol Pitbulls on Sunday, September 22.
The first Yorkshire derby action arrives at fierce rivals Hull Seahawks on Saturday, October 19, with a first clash with Leeds arriving a week later when they visit Elland Road on Saturday, October 26.
READ MORE - Leeds Knights 2024-25 schedule
They host the Seahawks for the first time on Tuesday, October 29 with Leeds heading to Ice Sheffield for the first time on Saturday, November 9.
READ MORE - Hull Seahawks’ 2024-25 schedule
Derby dates feature heavily over the Christmas and New Year period with a trip to West Yorkshire on Friday, December 20 before a double-header against Hull on December 28 and 29 - the first of those clashes being at home.
The Steeldogs then close 2024 out with a New Year’s Eve home encounter against Leeds.
When the Steeldogs meet their Yorkshire rivals during the 2024-25 NIHL National regular season
Sat, Oct 19: Hull v Sheffield
Sat, Oct 26: Leeds v Sheffield L/C
Tue, Oct 29: Sheffield v Hull L/C
Sat, Nov 9: Sheffield v Leeds
Fri, Dec 20: Leeds v Sheffield
Sat, Dec 28: Sheffield v Hull
Sun, Dec 29: Hull v Sheffield
Tue, Dec 31: Sheffield v Leeds
Sat, Feb 1: Sheffield v Hull
Sun, Feb 16: Hull v Sheffield
Tue, Feb 18: Sheffield v Leeds
Fri, Feb 21: Leeds v Sheffield
They will also close out the regular season on home ice against Swindon Wildcats on Sunday, March 23. That comes the day after a trip to Berkshire Bees.
The dates for two Steeldogs’ games - a home clash with Telford and an away game at Milton Keynes - are still to be confirmed.
Sheffield Steeldogs’ 2024-25 regular season schedule
September
Sun 15: Peterborough v Sheffield League/Cup
Sat 21: Milton Keynes v Sheffield
Sun 22: Sheffield v Bristol L/C
Sat 28: Sheffield v Peterborough
October
Sat 5: Swindon v Sheffield L/C
Sun 6: Sheffield Berkshire L/C
Sat 12: Sheffield v Romford
Sun 13: Solway v Sheffield L/C
Sat 19: Hull v Sheffield
Sun 20: Sheffield v Solway
Sat 26: Leeds v Sheffield L/C
Sun 27: Sheffield Milton Keynes L/C
Tue 29: Sheffield v Hull L/C
November
Sat 2: Bristol v Sheffield
Sun 3: Sheffield v Bristol
Sat 9: Sheffield v Leeds
Sun 10: Romford v Sheffield L/C
Sun 17: Sheffield v Romford
Sat 23: Sheffield v Swindon
Sun 24: Telford v Sheffield
Sat 30: Berkshire v Sheffield
December
Sun 1: Peterborough v Sheffield
Sun 8: Sheffield v Milton Keynes
Fri 13: Sheffield v Peterborough
Sat 14: Bristol v Sheffield
Fri 20: Leeds v Sheffield
Sat 21: Sheffield v Telford
Sat 28: Sheffield v Hull
Sun 29: Hull v Sheffield
Tue 31: Sheffield v Leeds
January
Sat 4: Solway v Sheffield
Sun 5: Sheffield v Solway
Sat 11: Swindon v Sheffield
Sun 12: Romford v Sheffield
Sat 18: Sheffield v Milton Keynes
Sun 19: Sheffield v Bristol
Sat 25: Telford v Sheffield
Sun 26: Sheffield v Swindon
February
Sat 1: Sheffield v Hull
Sun 2: Berkshire v Sheffield
Sun 9: Romford v Sheffield
Sat 15: Sheffield v Berkshire
Sun 16: Hull v Sheffield
Tue 18: Sheffield v Leeds
Fri 21: Leeds v Sheffield
Sun 23: Sheffield v Solway
March
Sat 1: Telford v Sheffield
Sat 8: Sheffield v Telford
Sun 9: Peterborough v Sheffield
Sat 15: Solway v Sheffield
Sat 22: Berkshire v Sheffield
Sun 23: Sheffield v Swindon
TBC: Sheffield v Telford L/C and Milton Keynes v Sheffield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.