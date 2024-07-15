SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS will launch their 2024-25 NIHL National campaign on the road when they travel to Peterborough Phantoms.

Ben Morgan’s team - already much-changed from last season - will head to Cambridgeshire on Sunday, September 15 in what is their only game of the league’s curtain-raising weekend.

COUNTDOWN: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach Ben Morgan Picture: Tony Johnson.

They stay on the road the following Saturday at Milton Keynes Lightning before staging their first home game of the campaign at home to Bristol Pitbulls on Sunday, September 22.

The first Yorkshire derby action arrives at fierce rivals Hull Seahawks on Saturday, October 19, with a first clash with Leeds arriving a week later when they visit Elland Road on Saturday, October 26.

They host the Seahawks for the first time on Tuesday, October 29 with Leeds heading to Ice Sheffield for the first time on Saturday, November 9.

Derby dates feature heavily over the Christmas and New Year period with a trip to West Yorkshire on Friday, December 20 before a double-header against Hull on December 28 and 29 - the first of those clashes being at home.

The Steeldogs then close 2024 out with a New Year’s Eve home encounter against Leeds.

Derby dates When the Steeldogs meet their Yorkshire rivals during the 2024-25 NIHL National regular season Sat, Oct 19: Hull v Sheffield Sat, Oct 26: Leeds v Sheffield L/C Tue, Oct 29: Sheffield v Hull L/C Sat, Nov 9: Sheffield v Leeds Fri, Dec 20: Leeds v Sheffield Sat, Dec 28: Sheffield v Hull Sun, Dec 29: Hull v Sheffield Tue, Dec 31: Sheffield v Leeds Sat, Feb 1: Sheffield v Hull Sun, Feb 16: Hull v Sheffield Tue, Feb 18: Sheffield v Leeds Fri, Feb 21: Leeds v Sheffield

They will also close out the regular season on home ice against Swindon Wildcats on Sunday, March 23. That comes the day after a trip to Berkshire Bees.

The dates for two Steeldogs’ games - a home clash with Telford and an away game at Milton Keynes - are still to be confirmed.

Sheffield Steeldogs’ 2024-25 regular season schedule

September

Sun 15: Peterborough v Sheffield League/Cup

Sat 21: Milton Keynes v Sheffield

Sun 22: Sheffield v Bristol L/C

Sat 28: Sheffield v Peterborough

October

Sat 5: Swindon v Sheffield L/C

Sun 6: Sheffield Berkshire L/C

Sat 12: Sheffield v Romford

Sun 13: Solway v Sheffield L/C

Sat 19: Hull v Sheffield

Sun 20: Sheffield v Solway

Sat 26: Leeds v Sheffield L/C

Sun 27: Sheffield Milton Keynes L/C

Tue 29: Sheffield v Hull L/C

November

Sat 2: Bristol v Sheffield

Sun 3: Sheffield v Bristol

Sat 9: Sheffield v Leeds

Sun 10: Romford v Sheffield L/C

Sun 17: Sheffield v Romford

Sat 23: Sheffield v Swindon

Sun 24: Telford v Sheffield

Sat 30: Berkshire v Sheffield

December

Sun 1: Peterborough v Sheffield

Sun 8: Sheffield v Milton Keynes

Fri 13: Sheffield v Peterborough

Sat 14: Bristol v Sheffield

Fri 20: Leeds v Sheffield

Sat 21: Sheffield v Telford

Sat 28: Sheffield v Hull

Sun 29: Hull v Sheffield

Tue 31: Sheffield v Leeds

January

Sat 4: Solway v Sheffield

Sun 5: Sheffield v Solway

Sat 11: Swindon v Sheffield

Sun 12: Romford v Sheffield

Sat 18: Sheffield v Milton Keynes

Sun 19: Sheffield v Bristol

Sat 25: Telford v Sheffield

Sun 26: Sheffield v Swindon

February

Sat 1: Sheffield v Hull

Sun 2: Berkshire v Sheffield

Sun 9: Romford v Sheffield

Sat 15: Sheffield v Berkshire

Sun 16: Hull v Sheffield

Tue 18: Sheffield v Leeds

Fri 21: Leeds v Sheffield

Sun 23: Sheffield v Solway

March

Sat 1: Telford v Sheffield

Sat 8: Sheffield v Telford

Sun 9: Peterborough v Sheffield

Sat 15: Solway v Sheffield

Sat 22: Berkshire v Sheffield

Sun 23: Sheffield v Swindon