Hockey's Commonwealth Games omission a 'huge blow' but there is a big event on the horizon, says Yorkshire Olympian

TWO-TIME Olympian Tom Sorsby has described hockey’s omission from the Commonwealth Games programme at Glasgow 2026 as a ‘blow’ but sees another major championship the following year as the perfect opportunity to swiftly overcome it.

Hockey was one of the higher-profile and long-established sports dropped from the schedule for the streamlined Commonwealth Games in Scotland this week, alongside diving, squash and triathlon.

Massive cuts have had to be made to the budget just to get the Games on as Glasgow stepped in for the Australian state of Victoria which pulled out of hosting the 2026 event last year. Only 10 sports have survived, down from 19 in Birmingham in 2022, with hockey one of the biggest casualties.

Sorsby was a bronze medallist with Team England in Birmingham and also represented Great Britain at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Sticking at it: Tom Sorsby, left, playing for England against Australia in the semi-final of the Commonwealth Games hockey tournament at Birmingham 2022 (Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

And while frustrated at the news that he won’t be able to try and go two better with his team-mates in 2026, he does see another golden opportunity for his sport on the horizon, with the European Championships coming to England.

“The home Europeans in 2027 is a great addition to our calendar, it’s a huge opportunity for our sport,” said the 27-year-old from Sheffield of an event that will take place at Lee Valley before moving to a football or rugby stadium for the semi-finals and final.

“Especially with the blow of the Commonwealth Games, getting a home Europeans in 2027 is a huge positive.

“We’ve got two and a half years until we’re hosting a big tournament, so if we can put something together in that time about getting behind England and the home nations at those Europeans, get some really good momentum building, then it’s an event we can really target.”

Britain's midfielder Tom Sorsby, left, is marked by France's defender #22 Victor Charlet in the men's pool A field hockey match between France and Britain during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium (Picture: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, losing Commonwealth Games status for hockey – even if only temporarily like all the axed sports are hoping – is a big shop window lost for a sport that relies on the major Games to get more eyes on its product.

“Anytime hockey is not involved in a major tournament it’s going to be a blow,” Sorsby told The Yorkshire Post.

“Right now we don’t know what the impact is going to be.

“It’s always an event I’ve liked playing in, a chance to showcase your sport, with the coverage on the BBC being great for hockey. The Commonwealth Games is something I really enjoyed in Birmingham, after the Olympics it’s the only other time we’re in the village with athletes from other sports and the only time you get that buzz from a multi-sport Games, so it’s bitterly disappointing that we haven’t got that.”

He also questioned how impactful these streamlined Games would be, and whether keeping them alive with fewer sports was worth it?

“It begs the question, is it now just a completely different thing?” he wondered.

“The Commonwealths are a major event, but if you’re cutting it down then does it detract from the event itself? Will people view it as something completely different?

“For hockey, we need it back in 2030 – hockey should be a part of the Commonwealth Games.”

For his own part, Sorsby is trying not to look too far ahead.

He returned from his second Olympic experience in Paris proud of the performance he had put in individually, even if Great Britain’s quarter-final exit to India on penalties was a “major disappointment”.

Sorsby was put through the emotional wringer over the summer, first omitted from the GB squad then having to go to Paris as a non-playing reserve, only to get his chance when injury befell a team-mate.

“I think I proved my point with some pretty strong performances,” he said of the appearance he made at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

His immediate priority is domestic hockey. Whatever happened in Paris, Sorsby was committing full-time to playing in the Netherlands for top-flight club Den Bosch, even taking himself out of the full-time national team programme back home to focus on the club game.

“I’d hope I haven’t affected my international chances, I’m still a part of the GB programme, I’ve just taken a reduced role and won’t be a part of it full-time each week,” he said of his decision.

“There is a bit of a risk when you don’t have as much contact time with the coach and you are playing in a different league.