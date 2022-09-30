LEGACY: Andre Payette, pictured during his time with Whitley Warriors, where he moved after five seasons at Sheffield Steeldogs Picture courtesy of Colin Lawson/IceHockeyMedia.

The former player-coach was found dead back home in his native Canada on Wednesday, aged just 46.

He became player-coach of the Steeldogs after succeeding Matt Darlow in 2010 and remained in place until the end of the 2014-15 season.

After one season in South Yorkshire, Payette brought Wood back to his hometown club as captain, reuniting the winger with the team he had played for in 2005-06 during the period when it was known as the Sheffield Scimitars.

GOOD TIMES: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach Andre Payette (second left) and team-mate Greg Wood (third left) jostle with Guildford Flames players during the final of the EPL Cup Final. Picture: Steve Ellis/Johnston Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood had initially left for the Elite League, where he spent two years with Basingstoke Bison before a season at Coventry Blaze.

He then spent two seasons at Manchester Phoenix in the English Premier League, the first alongside fellow forward Payette.

After Payette left the Steeldogs in the summer of 2015, Wood became player-coach for two seasons, leaving in 2017 to return in 2019 as assistant coach before taking over as head coach in 2020.

On Sunday, the Steeldogs plan to pay tribute to their former player-coach ahead of their NIHL National clash against newcomers Bristol Pitbulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW ERA: Head coach Greg Wood gives instructions to his Sheffield Steeldogs team during a match against Leeds Knights during the 2021-22 NIHL National season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Wood says people should look back on Payette’s time in charge with fondness.

“He’s a huge part of this club’s fabric,” said Wood. “There are still probably 50 per cent of the team we have now that were part of that era and have been sort of modelled and moulded in some way by him.

“It’s terrible news, really, really sad. Anybody who was part of that era back in Sheffield will look back with smiles on their faces. He did a lot for me as a player in Sheffield and I think anybody who watched him play will rightly say that he was a born entertainer and that we had some really good times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a unique character, he was infuriating and hilarious in equal measure - the amount of times he floored me trying to get somebody else, was just comical. He was brilliant and it was really good fun to play for him.

“He did everything for the team, never took a step back, always on the frontline doing everything that he asked of everyone else, I have some really fond memories of him.”

While the in-your-face, physical style of hockey brought in by Payette, was not to everyone’s liking, it certainly proved effective in raising the profile of the Steeldogs, as well as attendances.

“He was a massive part of this club,” added Wood. “When he took over, it was probably averaging 200 or so fans. A couple of seasons in and we were having 1,000-plus people in there on regular nights because of the brand of hockey he was putting out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know it raised a few eyebrows at the time but, looking back, it was a smart move and was certainly entertaining.”

A club spokesperson said Payette impact was still felt around the club, adding: “During Andre’s time as player-coach, he did so much to raise the profile and give an identity to the Steeldogs,”

“He also helped develop so many local players, including several of our present team.

“While the club has moved on since, his ‘fingerprint’ remains and we are working on some ideas to ensure his legacy is remembered for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad