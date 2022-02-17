How can I watch Amir Khan v Kell Brook? - TV channel, streaming details, ring-walk time and full undercard

FACE-OFF: Amir Khan and Kell Brook. Picture: PA Wire.

It is a case of better late than never for the two British fighters, whose contest in Manchester should still attract plenty of eyeballs not least because they seem evenly matched despite contrasting styles.

What time is the ring-walk?

The action at the AO Arena in Manchester begins at 6pm with the ring-walks for the main event scheduled to begin around 10pm.

GETTING PREPARED: Kell Brook.

The beginning of Brook and Khan's clash could be delayed, depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

How can I watch?

In the UK, Khan vs Brook is available to watch on Sky Sports Box Office for a price of £19.95.

For those that have purchased the fight, the contest can be streamed via Sky's online platforms.

Who is the favourite?

Brook is the odds-on favourite to win the contest, priced at 4/7 while Khan is around 11/8. The draw is around 18/1.

Who is on the undercard? - Fights listed beginning with the main event

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Chris Namus

Charlie Schofield vs Germaine Brown

Bradley Rea vs Craig McCarthy

Viddal Riley vs Willbeforce Shihepo

Adam Azim vs Jordan Ellison

Hassan Azim vs MJ Hall

Frazer Clarke vs TBA

Abdul Khan vs Ricky Starkey