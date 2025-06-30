THERE were several reasons Mitchell Balmas opted to stay with Sheffield Steelers for a third season – one was to renew a childhood friendship with one of the team’s newest arrivals.

The Steelers’ top points scorer for the past two years played a crucial role in bringing fellow forward Derek Gentile to South Yorkshire for the 2025-26 Elite League campaign.

The two have been best friends since their childhood in Sydney, Nova Scotia, playing both alongside and against each other as they grew up and made their way through the various grades.

In 2023-24, Gentile made the decision to return to his studies, which enabled him to spend two productive years back in the USports league.

POSITIVE IMPACT: Derek Gentile is backed to be a welcome addition to Sheffield Steelers' 2025-26 roster, by close friend and former team-mate, Mitchell Balmas. Picture courtesy of SAINT MARY’S HUSKIES ATHLETICS

Balmas, meanwhile, headed to South Yorkshire, helping the Steelers to a treble-winning campaign before ending the second year there empty-handed.

Now the pair will join forces once again – for the first time since 2018-19 when they iced for Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League – with Balmas looking forward to linking up with his good friend.

“We’re both really excited and looking forward to the opportunity of playing alongside each other again, it’s kind of been a long time coming,” said Balmas earlier this week after news of his return for a third season in Sheffield was announced.

“We grew up together and were best friends since we were four or five years old, going through the hockey side of things - it’s not always easiest when you are playing against each other during the season, so it’s definitely going to be nice to have him on the same team again.

BACKING: Mitchell Balmas believes childhood friend Derek Gentile will have a positive impact for Sheffield Steelers during the 2025-26 Elite League season. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media

“We’re both super-excited to be able to do that again and hopefully we can produce that chemistry that we had before now we’re back on the same team.”

Balmas is tipping Gentile to have the desired impact when he lands in the UK later this year.

“Derek is like a high-energy player, he skates really well and has a nice shot on him, too,” added Balmas. “But his biggest strength is just how he sees the ice. He’s able to slow things down when the puck is on his stick and he’s able to make the right plays when they are needed.

“He’s going to be a great addition to our offence and I think it’s maybe something that we missed last year, especially with how well he does on the power play.