TOM DENWOOD had driven his son Magnus from Harrogate to Lancaster to compete in a junior race three years ago when he first laid eyes on Harry Hudson.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There was a time-trial on day one then the main race on day two, and Harry just ripped the race apart,” recalls Denwood of the 15-year-old from Sheffield.

“So I went up to him and his dad and asked: what is he doing for a team?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They said he had no plans, so I jumped at the chance: ‘why don’t you come and ride for us at Harrogate Nova’.”

Just champion: Harrogate Nova's Harry Hudson, riding for Great Britain, crosses the line to win the men's junior road race at the 2025 UCI Road World Championship in Rwanda.

It would prove a masterstroke for both rider and team, for last weekend in Rwanda in the colours of Great Britain, Hudson - now 18 - won the junior road race at UCI Road World Championship, becoming the first British man to do so.

“From start-up to world champion in two years, it’s not bad,” says Denwood, who set up the team because he was driving his son to races and thought he may as well build a team around him.

“We’ve been blessed in this county. We’ve got this generation that were inspired by the Tour de France, that were inspired by the Tour de Yorkshire, these guys who watched from the curbside who are now juniors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And Harry winning the world title is massive for us. We’ve had statements of congratulations coming in from all across Europe. We’ve had riders from Australia, Latvia, all approach us to see if they can join us.

Harry Hudson (Great Britain) receiving the Gold Medal to become World Champion (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“But we’ve said no. We’re predominantly a northern team but we’re based on the best riders available, we’ve got one from Devon next year, and from Kent.

“But most of our riders are Harrogate, Yorkshire, and the north of England.

“These lads train 20 hours a week, they watch what they eat, they make sacrifices, they don’t go down the pub, they go to bed early. They’re all aspiring to be professional bike riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harry has just finished his A-levels and he’s off to ride for Lidl-Trek for the next two years. They’ve already asked if we don’t mind if he starts wearing his new kit early.”

Harry Hudson (Great Britain) wins the men junior road race world xhampionship and is congratulated by ex British cyclist Mark Cavendish in Kigali, Rwanda. (Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Hudson, like his team-mates, has benefitted from a race programme that would be the envy of some British senior teams.

They race five or six times a year in Europe, including this weekend in the Ardennes region of Belgium at the GP Philippe Gilbert two-day race.

“We’ve had a big rush to get Harry his world champion’s skin suit, it only arrived at his house on Thursday,” laughs Denwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got the team car that’s got Harrogate sponsor signs all over it and now world championship stickers on it. Harry is wearing No 1.”

Harry Hudson riding for Harrogate Nova Race Team wins the 9th ANEXO CAMS Junior CiCLE Classic - Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire in March (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPIx.com)

So how is it possible for a Yorkshire team to produce a world champion?

Money helps, as it does in all sports, and the money man is Andrew Stringer, a local accountant.

They have good relationships with local sponsors that includes the accountancy firm Stringer Mallard, OTE energy drinks company in Leeds, Specialised store in Harrogate and Elite Edge, who also provide coaching support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The racing insight is provided by Denwood - himself a former Team GB mountain biker as a junior who returned to it in his 40s - and Mike Cross, who is the other race director. Helping run the local cycling team is Cross’s retirement project.

While Harry Hudson moves to Girona to embark on his professional career, his younger brother Finn will continue the Hudson name with Harrogate Nova next season.

“The brother are built differently,” says Denwood. “Harry is a climber and full of Yorkshire grit. Finn is a sprinter.”

Denwood has a daughter, Erin, who is also heading towards joining the junior ranks. Would Harrogate Nova branch out into a women’s team?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d need a whole new structure and a lot of volunteers to step forward,” says Denwood.

“But we’re also very respectful of Tim Ferguson who runs probably the best junior women’s team (Shibden Hope Tech Apex) over the hill from us.”

Ferguson is also the father of Skipton’s Cat, now 19, who a year ago won the junior road race and time-trial double at the UCI World Championships.

That’s two junior world champions from Yorkshire in the space of 13 months, eight years after Tom Pidcock of Leeds won the junior time-trial.

Pidcock’s father Giles also has a junior team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denwood concludes: “The job of our team, of Giles’ team and of Tim’s team is to grow the pyramid and not work against each other. We each want to get more riders into Europe. It’s a good mindset to have.”

How Harry Hudson won world title

Harry Hudson became junior world road race champion with a sensational 35km solo effort in Rwanda last Friday.

The 18-year-old Harrogate Nova rider from Sheffield attacked on the penultimate lap of the 119km race.

“I knew my legs were good but it’s always a surprise; it’s just a dream, I’m so happy,” he said. “It's certainly a big step [in his career], my best result yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad