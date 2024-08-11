How many medals did Yorkshire win at Paris 2024 Olympics, full list of White Rose heroes

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As athletes representing Yorkshire swept to glory on a tidal wave of emotion in that heady summer a dozen years ago when the likes of Alistair Brownlee, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Nicola Adams planted the White Rose flag on Planet Olympics, these Games have been a case of close but not the very top step.

There were golden moments of unabashed glory from the region’s athletes, but if Team GB’s Paris report is dominated by bronze medals, then that is reflected in the contributions from Yorkshire’s Olympic heroes. Sixty-five medals might match the total from London 2012 and one more than Tokyo three years ago, but it was a Games of silver linings for Team GB who plunged beneath France and the Netherlands in the final medals table with a mere 14 golds to their name, 22 silver and 29 bronze.

Across the board it was more down to bad luck than a systemic failure, but is nevertheless a gold medals return that given the outlay from the National Lottery will need to be addressed.

Yorkshire's king of Paris: Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) celebrates winning the Men's Cross-country MTB to become Olympic Champion for the second time receiving the Olympic Gold Medal (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

So what was the Yorkshire total I hear you ask? Well, based on those born in Yorkshire, currently living in Yorkshire or who spent a large part of their sporting journey here in the Broad Acres, the tally is: four golds, two silvers and nine bronze medals.

Cyclists Tom Pidcock and Katy Marchant are Yorkshire’s king and queen of the Paris Olympics.

Pidcock got Team GB’s first gold of the Games in the searingly hot cauldron of the mountain bike cross-country course at Elancourt Hill.

The brash bike handler from Leeds needed all his levels of will-power and confidence to come back from a 40-second gap to repair a puncture to dart left around a tree and snatch gold from home favourite Victor Koretzky.

Yorkshire's queen of Paris: Katy Marchant, front left, won cycling team sprint gold with Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane in a world record time (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Marchant was also winning a second Olympic medal, this time gold, and this time at the age of 31, two years after the birth of her son.

Marchant has returned to the velodrome a more driven individual and it showed as she led the women’s team sprint trio of Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell to a gold medal. Like Pidcock who suffered in the road race, adding a second medal of the Games proved beyond her, but in finishing fourth in the keirin she showed she wasn’t far off her very best.

“Fourth hurts a bit but I'm really, really happy with how I rode,” said Marchant. “It's such a high standard in the field and to be lining up in a keirin final after what we did on Monday is really special. I'll look back on this whole week with crazy fond memories.”

Another 30-something from Leeds celebrating Olympic gold was Georgie Brayshaw who helped the women’s quad sculls crew snatch a dramatic victory on the line having trailed the Dutch boat for 1,999 metres of a 2,000-metre race. Her story is one of the more uplifting ones of the Games, having been nearly paralysed from a horse riding accident when she was 15.

Silver medallist Caden Cunningham of Huddersfield celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the taekwondo men's +80kg (Picture: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Bryony Page may live in the south now but having followed her trampolining career she built in Sheffield by attending the club at Graves Park for more than a decade, it was one of the thrills of this Games to see her upgrade silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo to gold in Paris. The delight on her face when the scores were revealed said it all.

Yorkshire only won two silver medals, both of them feeling like defeat so close were they to gold.

Wakefield’s Ollie Wood and Great Ayton’s Charlie Tanfield used the scars of Tokyo to full advantage to help the team pursuit squad back into the final of a discipline Britain used to dominate, only to fall agonisingly short against Australia.

And Caden Cunningham was a couple of kicks to the head away from a miraculous gold in the taekwondo, but nevertheless the 21-year-old from Huddersfield became one of the breakout stars of these Games.

Women's Gymnastics Trampoline gold medalist Bryony Page of Team Great Britain poses for a photo with her medal at Champions Park on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Bronze was the colour for Yorkshire, nine of them in total.

Yasmin Harper of the City of Sheffield Diving Club got the ball rolling on the first morning, finishing third in the 3m synchro with Scarlett Mew Jensen. Two more came in diving from the City of Leeds trio of Lois Toulson followed by Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding in the synchro events.

Scarborough’s Lottie Fry won two bronze medals to add to another bronze from Tokyo; the first in the team dressage with Gunthwaite’s Becky Moody, the second in the individual.

Leeds gymnasts Harry Hepworth is another breakout star, winning bronze in the vault final.

Beth Potter is from Scotland but moved to Leeds when she converted to triathlon in 2017. She won individual bronze and mixed team relay bronze, the latter alongside that selfless domestique Sam Dickinson of York. And Louie Hinchcliffe, British sprinting’s star of the future, won 4x100m relay bronze alongside the evergreen Richard Kilty of Middlesbrough.

It’s not all about medals though. Pontefract’s Max Litchfield was broken after finishing fourth for the third straight Games in swimming’s 400m individual medley, but should take pride in breaking the British record. Bradford’s Emile Cairess was a very impressive fourth in marathon conditions not fit for Yorkshire folk. City of Sheffield Diving Club’s Jordan Houlden finished fifth.

In short, it was another strong Olympics from Yorkshire’s athletes.

Yorkshire’s roll of honour at Paris 2024 Olympics

​GOLD: Tom Pidcock, Leeds, mountain bike; Georgie Brayshaw, Leeds, quad sculls; Bryony Page, Sheffield, trampoline; Katy Marchant, Leeds, team sprint.

SILVER: Charlie Tanfield, Great Ayton, Ollie Wood, Wakefield, team pursuit; Caden Cunningham, Huddersfield, taekwondo 87kg.