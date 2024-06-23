How Matt Bissonnette believes he can help Leeds Knights' bid for third NIHL National league crown

IN RECENT years, Matt Bissonnette has developed a reputation for being a playmaker, more of a ‘pass-first’ player as opposed to the one relied upon more for putting the puck in the net.
When he skates out with NIHL National league champions Leeds Knights next season, he wants to offer more of a goalscoring threat, while still maintaining his knack for being a leading set-up guy.

Stats only tell part of the story of how effective players can be – in any sport – but they are still an initial, good indicator of where a player’s main strengths lie.

HELPING HAND: Matt Bissonnette, in action for Sheffield Steeldogs last season against his new team, Leeds Knights. Picture: Tony Johnson.HELPING HAND: Matt Bissonnette, in action for Sheffield Steeldogs last season against his new team, Leeds Knights. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Every year since first arriving in the UK in the Elite League with Manchester Storm back in 2016, Bissonnette’s assists count has always far out-numbered his goalscoring.

His last two seasons with the Sheffield Steeldogs actually saw him score more goals than in any previous years with 2022-23 being his standout campaign when he posted 84 points in 51 league and play-off games, 28 of them goals.

Last season was a similar story – in a tough year for everyone concerned with the Steeldogs – and after swapping South Yorkshire for West Yorkshire last week, it is a trend he wishes to continue.

“I guess I’ve always been more of a pass-first kind of player, but last season I think I showed that I could score in bunches, too,” said the 32-year-old Canadian.

LEADING MAN: Matt Bissonnette aims to be an influential figure for Leeds Knights during the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign. Picture: Tony Johnson.LEADING MAN: Matt Bissonnette aims to be an influential figure for Leeds Knights during the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign. Picture: Tony Johnson.
“I am a pass-first guy but, on the Knights team, I think I could be a shooter too, because there are so many players on this team that have that vision going forward.

“It’s a team that is stacked with offensive talent. It’s exciting, I am a playmaker and I like to make the pretty pass but going up against some of my former team-mates next year as I will be, they’ll know I’m a pass-first kind of guy, so maybe I’ll have to shoot a little bit more.”

Leeds, who on Friday night confirmed defenceman Dylan Hehir would be returning for a third season, are likely to have one of the youngest rosters once again in 2024-25 – as they push for a third straight regular season league title – Bissonnette will provide another wiser, older head in the locker room.

And being one of the three permitted imports – fellow Canadians Matt Barron and Noah McMullin are both returning from last season – there will be a heavier weight of expectation on Bissonnette’s shoulders. That is something he is entirely comfortable with.

FORMER ENEMIES: Matt Bissonnette gets to grips with Leeds Knights' Jordan Griffin during the NIHL National Cup semi-final clash at Elland Road in January 2023 - the two will be team-mates in the 2024-25 season. Picture: Bruce RollinsonFORMER ENEMIES: Matt Bissonnette gets to grips with Leeds Knights' Jordan Griffin during the NIHL National Cup semi-final clash at Elland Road in January 2023 - the two will be team-mates in the 2024-25 season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
“As one of the team’s imports, you are expected to produce and be a go-to-guy,” he added. “I don’t expect myself to be competing with the likes of Kieran Brown for points, but I believe I will bring a veteran presence on the penalty kill, where top guys like Kieran and Mac Howlett can hopefully rest while I kill penalties.

“I just want to be a leader out there for the younger guys and show them how to play the game and help them grow and improve.

“Having a chance to play on a team where the forward group there is definitely in the top two or three in the league, it’s tough to argue against.

“In terms of the line-up and where I fit in, I think I could help on any line - that’s why I signed with Leeds.”

