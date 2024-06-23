When he skates out with NIHL National league champions Leeds Knights next season, he wants to offer more of a goalscoring threat, while still maintaining his knack for being a leading set-up guy.

Stats only tell part of the story of how effective players can be – in any sport – but they are still an initial, good indicator of where a player’s main strengths lie.

HELPING HAND: Matt Bissonnette, in action for Sheffield Steeldogs last season against his new team, Leeds Knights. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Every year since first arriving in the UK in the Elite League with Manchester Storm back in 2016, Bissonnette’s assists count has always far out-numbered his goalscoring.

His last two seasons with the Sheffield Steeldogs actually saw him score more goals than in any previous years with 2022-23 being his standout campaign when he posted 84 points in 51 league and play-off games, 28 of them goals.

Last season was a similar story – in a tough year for everyone concerned with the Steeldogs – and after swapping South Yorkshire for West Yorkshire last week, it is a trend he wishes to continue.

“I guess I’ve always been more of a pass-first kind of player, but last season I think I showed that I could score in bunches, too,” said the 32-year-old Canadian.

LEADING MAN: Matt Bissonnette aims to be an influential figure for Leeds Knights during the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“I am a pass-first guy but, on the Knights team, I think I could be a shooter too, because there are so many players on this team that have that vision going forward.

“It’s a team that is stacked with offensive talent. It’s exciting, I am a playmaker and I like to make the pretty pass but going up against some of my former team-mates next year as I will be, they’ll know I’m a pass-first kind of guy, so maybe I’ll have to shoot a little bit more.”

Leeds, who on Friday night confirmed defenceman Dylan Hehir would be returning for a third season, are likely to have one of the youngest rosters once again in 2024-25 – as they push for a third straight regular season league title – Bissonnette will provide another wiser, older head in the locker room.

And being one of the three permitted imports – fellow Canadians Matt Barron and Noah McMullin are both returning from last season – there will be a heavier weight of expectation on Bissonnette’s shoulders. That is something he is entirely comfortable with.

FORMER ENEMIES: Matt Bissonnette gets to grips with Leeds Knights' Jordan Griffin during the NIHL National Cup semi-final clash at Elland Road in January 2023 - the two will be team-mates in the 2024-25 season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“As one of the team’s imports, you are expected to produce and be a go-to-guy,” he added. “I don’t expect myself to be competing with the likes of Kieran Brown for points, but I believe I will bring a veteran presence on the penalty kill, where top guys like Kieran and Mac Howlett can hopefully rest while I kill penalties.

“I just want to be a leader out there for the younger guys and show them how to play the game and help them grow and improve.

“Having a chance to play on a team where the forward group there is definitely in the top two or three in the league, it’s tough to argue against.