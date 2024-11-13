FOR some there is more than just a hockey game at stake tonight at the Utilita Arena when Sheffield Steelers host German DEL champions Eisbaren Berlin – there’s a heavy dose of sibling rivalry too.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the return of former favourite Liam Kirk to face his old team understandably has dominated the build up to the last 16 Champions Hockey League first leg encounter, brothers Danny and Mike Mawer will be hoping they can enjoy bragging rights over each other.

At least until the second leg in Berlin next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny was appointed the Steelers’ first strength and conditioning coach back in 2016 as then head coach Paul Thompson began to bring the team into the modern era with practices he had picked up while coaching in Europe.

Five years later, Danny was on the move, taking up the offer of a place with Berlin. A few months passed before younger brother Mike was then brought on board to succeed him.

Once both teams had won their respective domestic championships, the two had been hoping they would be pitted against each other in the CHL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact it has come about in the knockout phase has just made it even better.

SIBLING RIVALRY: Brothers Danny and Mike Mawer (right) will be on opposing teams in the Champions Hockey League. Picture submitted.

“When we were watching the draw, me and my brother were both desperate for it to happen,” said Danny. “But then for it to work out the way it has - in the knockout stages - is unbelievable. It’s better that way.

“There are some bragging rights at stake, obviously, but the most special thing for me is that Mike will get to come to Berlin and meet my daughter Tahlia for the first time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The younger Mawer is equally excited about seeing his three-month old niece for the first time and while there may be a small wager at stake over the course of the two legs, it has all remained good-natured banter between the two.

“Tahlia was born at the beginning of their season and with how our jobs are we can’t go and see each other very often, so that’s going to be a special moment for me when we get to Germany next week,” said Mike.

THAT WAS THEN: Danny Mawer (right) and Mike Mawer working together during a Sheffield Steelers' pre-season training camp back in 2018. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“There has been a lot of back and forth about the tie and we’re both waiting to see which side our parents decide to support - or whether they stay neutral!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dan and me have always been competitive since we were kids. It might be the last roast potato on Christmas Day or seeing who is fastest running up the stairs, we’ve always been the same.

“It’s obviously exciting for Dan and me to get this opportunity - but, ultimately, it’s just going to be down to the players and the teams and who shows up most on the night.

“I’m sure we’ll both be very nervous, but it’s going to be an exciting night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far in the competition, the Steelers have punched above their weight - or at least the weight everyone else thinks they should be at.

Mike Mawer doesn’t see any reason why that will change against Berlin.

“The guys have been underdogs in every game because I think we got one of the toughest possible draws,” he added. “They have gone out there and competed so hard every night and have come back with some great results against some of the best teams in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And there is no reason we can’t do that against Berlin, too - we know what they are bringing, they are a great organisation and hockey team.