How Sheffield Steelers' CHL clash with Eisbaren Berlin has produced welcome sibling rivalry
While the return of former favourite Liam Kirk to face his old team understandably has dominated the build up to the last 16 Champions Hockey League first leg encounter, brothers Danny and Mike Mawer will be hoping they can enjoy bragging rights over each other.
At least until the second leg in Berlin next Tuesday.
Danny was appointed the Steelers’ first strength and conditioning coach back in 2016 as then head coach Paul Thompson began to bring the team into the modern era with practices he had picked up while coaching in Europe.
Five years later, Danny was on the move, taking up the offer of a place with Berlin. A few months passed before younger brother Mike was then brought on board to succeed him.
Once both teams had won their respective domestic championships, the two had been hoping they would be pitted against each other in the CHL.
The fact it has come about in the knockout phase has just made it even better.
“When we were watching the draw, me and my brother were both desperate for it to happen,” said Danny. “But then for it to work out the way it has - in the knockout stages - is unbelievable. It’s better that way.
“There are some bragging rights at stake, obviously, but the most special thing for me is that Mike will get to come to Berlin and meet my daughter Tahlia for the first time.”
The younger Mawer is equally excited about seeing his three-month old niece for the first time and while there may be a small wager at stake over the course of the two legs, it has all remained good-natured banter between the two.
“Tahlia was born at the beginning of their season and with how our jobs are we can’t go and see each other very often, so that’s going to be a special moment for me when we get to Germany next week,” said Mike.
“There has been a lot of back and forth about the tie and we’re both waiting to see which side our parents decide to support - or whether they stay neutral!
“Dan and me have always been competitive since we were kids. It might be the last roast potato on Christmas Day or seeing who is fastest running up the stairs, we’ve always been the same.
“It’s obviously exciting for Dan and me to get this opportunity - but, ultimately, it’s just going to be down to the players and the teams and who shows up most on the night.
“I’m sure we’ll both be very nervous, but it’s going to be an exciting night.”
So far in the competition, the Steelers have punched above their weight - or at least the weight everyone else thinks they should be at.
Mike Mawer doesn’t see any reason why that will change against Berlin.
“The guys have been underdogs in every game because I think we got one of the toughest possible draws,” he added. “They have gone out there and competed so hard every night and have come back with some great results against some of the best teams in Europe.
“And there is no reason we can’t do that against Berlin, too - we know what they are bringing, they are a great organisation and hockey team.
“Again, we will be underdogs, but we won’t be holding back.”