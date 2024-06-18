How to watch cycling's British Road Championships as Connor Swift looks to depose Josh Tarling

Some of the biggest names in the national cycling scene descend on North Yorkshire and Tees Valley over the next few days for the Lloyds British Road Championships.

Preview

Three days of action begins on Wednesday with the time-trial championships at Catterick Garrison, continue onto Darlington on Friday night for the town centre championships and conclude in Saltburn on Sunday with the men’s and women’s road races to determine who wears the national jersey for the next 12 months.

The time-trials today will be contested by stacked fields in both the men’s and women’s races, with riders required to complete two laps of 15km course which includes 512 metres of climbing.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Connor Swift of Team INEOS Grenadiers looks for time-trial glory on Wednesday (Picture: SWPix.com)

Josh Tarling defends his title having added a European gold medal and a world championship bronze in subsequent races against the clock.

If the 20-year-old from Wales is the man to beat, Ineos Grenadiers’ Connor Swift might just be the man to do it.

The 28-year-old from Doncaster took a bronze medal in this event last year with the British Championships holding special significance for him after he transformed the trajectory of his career with a stunning win in the road race six years ago.

Ethan Hayter, the champion in 2022, is also expected to figure prominently while Great Ayton’s Charlie Tanfield is the penultimate rider down the ramp at 2.13pm.

Huddersfield's Maddie Leech of Lifeplus Wahoo defends her Under-23 national time-trial title (Picture: SWPix.com)

From 10am, Lizzie Holden looks to retain her title against last year’s podium finishers Anna Morris and Elinor Barker, European under-23 champion Zoe Backstedt, European silver medallist Anna Henderson and 2022 winner Joss Lowden on her return from maternity leave.

In the women’s Under-23s time-trial which kicks proceedings off at 9am, Huddersfield’s Maddie Leech, 21, looks to defend the title she won in in impressive fashion 12 months ago. Ripon’s Abi Smith rides down the ramp six minutes before Leech at 9.30am.

Swift will be back out on Sunday in the men’s road race which after the success of last year’s race up the iconic switchbacks of Saltburn Bank, returns to the rugged North Yorkshire coastline to determine the best male and female road races in the country.

Fred Wright and Pfeiffer Georgi defend titles from races remembered more for the large percentage of riders who were unable to finish the race as anything else.

Four-time champion Lizzie Deignan and two-time winner Ben Swift carry Yorkshire hopes.

How to watch

Time-trials (Wednesday 19 June): Live timing available here, updates and race clips shared through British Cycling social media channels and live blog, and highlights to follow on ITV4 on Wednesday 26 June at 6pm.

Circuit races (Friday 21 June): Live coverage through the British Cycling YouTube channel and Discovery+ platforms, plus a full highlights programme on ITV4 on Wednesday 26 June at 6pm. Updates and race clips shared through British Cycling social media channels and live blog.

Road races (Sunday 23 June): Live coverage through the British Cycling YouTube channel and Discovery+ platforms, plus a full highlights programme on ITV4 on Thursday 27 June at 6pm. Updates and race clips shared through British Cycling social media channels and live blog.

How to watch from the roadside

Wednesday: While only accredited personnel, including rider support personnel, are able to park and watch on the barracks, spectators are welcome at Catterick Golf Club. The address for the golf club is Leyburn Road, Catterick Garrison, DL9 3QE, where refreshments will be available to purchase. If you’d like to watch the race elsewhere on the circuit, please be mindful of the road closures and parking suspensions in place.

For Friday’s fast and furious circuit race in Darlington, spectator parking is available at Feetham’s multi-storey car park (DL1 5SZ), with good public transport links also available.

Route maps

Available here via the British Cycling website

Race timings

Time-trials, Wednesday 19 June

Under-23 women – 09:10

Elite women – 10:00

Elite men – 13:15

Under-23 men – 14:40

Circuit races, Friday 21 June

Women’s race – 18:35

Open race – 20:20

Road races, Sunday 23 June

Women’s race – 08:45