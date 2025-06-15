HUCKLESBROOK proved he had the temperament to overcome pre-race complications when taking the valuable Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap at York.

Roger Teal’s bay was ground to a halt en route to the track as the horsebox he was travelling in broke down, with Teal then required to rescue him in the yard’s second lorry to ensure he did not miss his date on the Knavesmire.

The six-hour trip clearly took no toll on the gelding, who joined forces with York local Joanna Mason as a 16-1 shot among a field of 18 vying for the winning prize pot of nearly £65,000.

His one-length victory proved the jockey booking to be a shrewd one as Mason pinged him out of the stalls and the pair never looked to be in trouble at any point thereafter.

FIRST HOME: Hucklesbrook ridden by Joanna Mason (centre) on the way to winning the Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap at York. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

“He was great, he won very nicely at Leicester the last day and he’d come forward in his work,” said Teal. “We were quite bullish he’d run a big race here. He got a nice draw in the middle and that was Joanna’s first ride for me.

“When the weights first came out he had 8st 8lb and it was hard to find a rider, but Joanna is a good Yorkshire girl and she knows this track like the back of her hand.

“She’s a very good rider and it’s all worked perfectly.”

Reflecting on his mechanical drama Teal added: “This morning I had to get from the gallops back to the yard to pick up the second horsebox, and then race down and pick him up when the box he was on broke down. Luckily he didn’t fret, but he ending up having six hours in the horsebox, so he’s done that very well considering.”

NO DOUBT: Al Qareem and Clifford Lee win the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes at York. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Owners Rae and Carol Borras were in attendance to witness the victory, and the former quipped: “Have you ever heard of the phrase ‘all’s well that ends well?'”

Al Qareem shone with an impressive success in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes.

Karl Burke and Nick Bradley Racing’s reliable six-year-old was a 9-2 chance under Clifford Lee, with Willie Mullins’ 2023 Ebor winner Absurde the even-money favourite having travelled over from Ireland.

It was those two who did battle from a long way out as the Listed event reached a crucial stage, but Al Qareem is not a horse to shy away from a battle and he put his head down to pull clear and prevail by four and a half lengths.

“He’s so honest, he’s a very sound horse and he just does it every time you ask him to,” said Burke.

“When the favourite came looming up I had a smile on my face, the commentator was saying the favourite was coming after him but you know he’s going to fight for it.

“He’ll be handicapped out of the Ebor, but the Irish St Leger and the Curragh Cup, especially the Irish St Leger, could be very interesting.

“It’s on a lovely, big, galloping track (Curragh) and he stays that one-mile-six (furlongs) so well. They are the two races we’ll be looking at.”