Hull-born MMA star makes second-round prediction ahead of OKTAGON 62 fight vs Jakub Tichota

Hull-born MMA star George Staines has predicted that he will beat Jakub Tichota via second-round submission when he takes on the Czech Republic star at OKTAGON 62 in Brno this week.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Training out of Liverpool’s iconic Next Generation gym, alongside fighters such as Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, it is thought Staines has the potential and tools in place to work his way to the top of MMA.

While Tichota is the more experienced professional, with a record of 5-2, and will be looking to use the home crowd support, Staines is currently undefeated, boasting a 3-0 record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it would be fair to say that the 23-year-old has high hopes for Saturday's contest, predicting: "It's going to be a submission in the second-round. I'm not going to predict what type of submission. If not, it will be complete domination like always. I'm bigger, a better wrestler and stronger than him."

Hull-born star George ‘Saint’ Staines, has seen his next opponent revealed

Staines' ambition to become one of the country's best fighters is obvious for all to see. He's previously expressed a determination to become a 'GOAT' in the sport.

“The ultimate goal in the next three years is to become the Oktagon Champion, and then surpass that and become the UFC champion," he explained.

“I want to be the best in the world, pound for pound one of the Goats in the sport. I know it sounds far-fetched, but dreams are supposed to be and I believe in myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad