Hull-born MMA star makes second-round prediction ahead of OKTAGON 62 fight vs Jakub Tichota
Training out of Liverpool’s iconic Next Generation gym, alongside fighters such as Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, it is thought Staines has the potential and tools in place to work his way to the top of MMA.
While Tichota is the more experienced professional, with a record of 5-2, and will be looking to use the home crowd support, Staines is currently undefeated, boasting a 3-0 record.
And it would be fair to say that the 23-year-old has high hopes for Saturday's contest, predicting: "It's going to be a submission in the second-round. I'm not going to predict what type of submission. If not, it will be complete domination like always. I'm bigger, a better wrestler and stronger than him."
Staines' ambition to become one of the country's best fighters is obvious for all to see. He's previously expressed a determination to become a 'GOAT' in the sport.
“The ultimate goal in the next three years is to become the Oktagon Champion, and then surpass that and become the UFC champion," he explained.
“I want to be the best in the world, pound for pound one of the Goats in the sport. I know it sounds far-fetched, but dreams are supposed to be and I believe in myself.”
OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.
