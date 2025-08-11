Hull KR star delivers an unforgettable surprise for dedicated fan

A young Hull KR fan received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise when his favourite player turned up at his doorstep with the Challenge Cup trophy.

James Macaulay, aged 23, a lifelong Hull KR supporter and a customer of Specsavers’ Home Visits service, was treated to a special visit from Mikey Lewis, who is James' favourite player.

Mikey arrived at James’ home not only to say hello, but also to personally bring him the Challenge Cup trophy following Hull KR’s historic victory against Warrington Wolves in June.

James, who has cerebral brain damage and is autistic, struggles to go and see the Hull KR games in person due to his conditions. He was amazed by the experience as he 'loves everything about rugby and Hull KR,’ James commented.

Mikey Lewis with James Macaulay

The surprise was arranged as part of Specsavers Hull’s two-year partnership with Hull KR, which aims to create meaningful connections in the community and bring fans closer to the game.

Sarah Macaulay, James’ mum, said: ‘James has cerebral brain damage and is autistic, which means he struggles with the sensory overload of going into a store to get his eyes tested. That’s why it’s so important that he can have his eye tested at home, and every time the Specsavers team are amazing with him. They put him completely at ease and treat him with such care.

‘We had a family party in our back garden for the Hull KR final, as we weren’t able to make it to Wembley, so getting the chance to meet his favourite player, Mikey, and see the trophy in person has meant the world to James.

‘We’re so grateful to Hull KR and the Specsavers team for making this unforgettable moment happen.’

Emma Taylor, Customer Services Director from Specsavers Hull Home Visits team, said:

‘This was such a special moment. James is a huge fan, and it meant the world to him to meet Mikey and see the trophy up close. At Specsavers, we’re proud to support our community and to help create experiences that genuinely make a difference. We’re incredibly grateful to Hull KR for helping make it happen.’

The visit highlights the broader ambition of the partnership between Specsavers Hull and Hull KR, which has already seen several community-driven events take place since the partnership began earlier this year.

Craig Franklin, Chief Commercial Officer at Hull KR, said: ‘As a club, we’re always looking for ways to give back to our supporters, and this visit was a brilliant example of what can happen when like-minded partners come together. Seeing the smile on James’ face was priceless - it’s something none of us will forget.’

Specsavers Home Visits has teams of experts across the UK, who provide eligible individuals with a comprehensive, NHS-funded eye test in the comfort of their own home – all with the same care and expertise as you would receive in-store. Specsavers also now offers a home hearing visit service in selected parts of the UK.