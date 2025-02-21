Hull KR's big injury concern after holding off another grandstand performance from Wakefield Trinity

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters is facing the prospect of a half-back crisis after Mikey Lewis limped off late on in his side’s 14-12 Betfred Super League win over Wakefield at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Lewis burrowed over for what turned out to be Rovers’ match-winning try shortly before the hour mark but appeared to aggravate a right-foot injury in the process and he left the stadium on crutches and in a protective boot.

With Tyrone May already ruled out for at least a fortnight with a hamstring strain, Peters is set to be without both his first-choice half-backs when they face Salford at Craven Park next Thursday.

Peters said: “We’ve got to wait until he goes for a scan but fingers crossed it’s nothing too serious. He’s had an issue there before and he might have aggravated it or made it angry.

Full throttle: Hull KR's Mikey Lewis, left, and Wakefield's Max Jowitt challenge for a high ball in front of the packed crowd on Thursday night.

“That’s what we’re hoping, otherwise it could be worse.

"Mikey was saying he wanted to stay on the pitch and when players say that I’ll go with it, but when I saw him limping around we had to get him off.”

Lewis had played a part in Rovers’ early opener when his kick hit the bar and rebounded into the grateful arms of Tom Davies, but Tom Johnstone’s streaking effort in the second half finally pierced a resolute Hull KR rearguard and helped haul the home side level.

But newly-promoted Wakefield failed to capitalise on their long-awaited opening, as Lewis swiftly restored his side’s advantage, and it was only after he had limped up the tunnel that the hosts, who stunned Leeds at Headingley in Saturday’s opener, threatened a dramatic late twist.

Hull KR's Mikey Lewis on crutches at the end of the game after sustaining an injury against Wakefield. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Oliver Pratt – who was outstanding throughout in a real signpost performance for the future – jinked over for his side’s second and gave Trinity a glimpse of a golden point decider, only for Jowitt’s difficult kick from the touchline to drift wide and allow Rovers to cling on for victory.

“We knew this week was going to be tough and I think that’s the beauty of the competition this season,” added Peters.

“I was really proud of the effort tonight and the intent from our players. It could have gone either way at the end and it could easily have gone to golden point, but fortunately he (Jowitt) missed that kick.”

Fireworks and a sold-out crowd of 8,065 had welcomed newly-promoted Trinity back home having soared through the Championship last season then started the new campaign with a sensational 14-12 triumph over Leeds at Headingley last Saturday.

Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell expressed pride at his side’s performance in their first home game back in the top flight, one that was achieved without the chief architect of their Headingley win, Jake Trueman, who was ruled out earlier on Thursday due to illness.

“I thought we were excellent,” said Powell. “It was a big effort and we were fractions away from going to golden point but we’ve lost a tight game and I think we can be proud of that.

“There was a period before Mikey Lewis scored when we’d scored and we made really big yardage, then we kicked it out on the full and conceded an off-load and Mikey scored and that was the game.

“But the last few weeks we’ve shown everybody that we’ve not tip-toed into this competition.

"I think we’re a genuine team and I think we can be a pretty special team.

"I’m disappointed but proud.