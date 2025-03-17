HULL SEAHAWKS’ defenceman Dave Phillips has announced his retirement from international hockey.

The 37-year-old, who also played for Sheffield Steelers between 2016-23, was part of the Great Britain team that twice got promoted to the top tier of the World Championship in recent years.

He made his debut back in 2006 and went on to win 114 caps, the joint third-highest of all-time with Matthew Myers behind Mark Richardson and former Steelers’ team-mate, Jonathan Phillips.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country and it’s something that makes me very proud,” said Phillips. “I wanted to reach 100 caps and I was able to do this and more.

“The journey we went on to take GB to numerous years at the top level of international ice hockey is a remarkable story and that has been very special to be part of.

"Also, having my son watch me play for my country is something I’ll never forget.

“I am going to miss the unique GB locker room spirit. It’s a very special bond that has helped us spend so much time recently at the top level. The memories I have made with such an amazing group of guys will live with me forever.”

GB head coach Pete Russell, who took over the reins in 2014, said: “David was on the first GB Under-18s team I was involved in and we came through together from the third tier to Pool A.

HEADING OUT: Dave Phillips has called time on his illustrious GB career. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“An outstanding talent on the ice and a such a huge influence off the ice too. His leadership has been vital for GB and his sense of humour kept us all laughing for years.”

Phillips is currently working his way back from an upper-body injury which has kept him out of action for the Seahawks since January 18.