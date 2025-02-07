MATTY DAVIES believes Hull Seahawks’ captain Bobby Chamberlain has become the “full package” this season after embracing the extra responsibility that comes with the role at his hometown club.

Going into a weekend that brings NIHL National encounters with Romford Raiders - at home - and on the road at Peterborough Phantoms, the 29-year-old is on course for his best-ever season points return.

In the league, he is the leading British player for points with 39 goals and 34 assists in 40 games, one ahead of Leeds Knights’ Kieran Brown, who shades him by one overall when taking into account National Cup games.

Either way, for his head coach – some would say, at times, mentor – it has not just been about what Chamberlain has been producing on the ice that matters.

Davies, who installed him as captain last summer following the retirement of fellow forward Sam Towner, says Chamberlain has taken the leadership role to heart, quickly realising the importance of being a figurehead for the ambitious organisation, headed up by the former centre and co-owner, Joe Lamplough.

“This year I have seen the most growth in him as a person that I’ve ever seen,” said Davies, whose team sit fourth in the regular season standings, their league title hopes gone but with ambitions of peaking for the play-offs.

“We’ve had to have some honest conversations here and there, not so much about his play on the ice, but just about what I want him to be, both as a player and a figurehead for the club.

“He is the leader of this team – he understands what I want, he understands what the club wants and what this city wants.”

LEADING MAN: Bobby Chamberlain has proved an inspired choice as captain for Hull Seahawks this season, both on and off the ice, says his head coach, Matty Davies. Picture courtesy of Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Chamberlain first came to Davies’s attention when they played alongside each other for Hull Stingrays, the right-handed winger then taking his first steps in senior hockey as a 16-year-old under player-coach Sylvain Cloutier.

The departure of Cloutier from the Stingrays at the end of the 2013-14 Elite League season also saw Chamberlain head elsewhere, finding a home in the now-defunct English Premier League with Manchester Phoenix.

Two seasons followed at Milton Keynes Lightning, while Davies himself was forced to play elsewhere when the Stingrays collapsed in the summer of 2015, initially staying in the top-flight with a resurrected Manchester Storm before moving into the EPL with Telford Tigers where he helped them win the regular season crown in 2016-17.

Both players then came home to join Hull Pirates under player-coach Jason Hewitt and it was during this time that Chamberlain flourished, in large part thanks to the leadership and experience of those around him, in particular Davies.

BATTLING: Hull Seahawks' captain, Bobby Chamberlain. Picture courtesy of Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

The demise of the Pirates forced both elsewhere – Chamberlain back to Milton Keynes for two years after lockdown – before Davies, having spent the 2021-22 season at Leeds before taking the helm at the Seahawks, persuaded his protege to join him.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve and cares about this place,” added Davies. ”He is someone who replicates the way I am out there on the ice for the lads.

“He’s got the same mindset that I had as a player – and that’s probably as a result of being around me for most of his playing career.

“He’s been massive this year for us and I’m proud of him because it’s not easy to have so much pressure on him, probably from me more than anybody.

IN THE THICK OF IT: Bobby Chamberlain forces the puck home from close range v Romford Raiders. Picture courtesy of Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

“And that’s me not just wanting him to be one of the best players in the league, but to also lead the team and to be the right kind of person – and I know it isn’t easy to do all that.”

Regardless of whether he pips Brown to being this season’s top British points scorer, Davies has enjoyed seeing the impact Chamberlain has had on the ice for his team this season.

“The fact he’s the top British player for points (in the league) so far this year, I’m so proud of him for that,” added Davies.

“And I know he’s playing on a line with two of the best offensive imports in the league (Owen Sobchak and Emil Svec) and that’s big point-scoring line for us – but he is a big part of that and you have to earn the right to be on that kind of line, you don’t just get handed it.

“All three of them make each other better and more effective. Bobby gives them that space on the ice, he gets into those dirty areas, he’s always around the net and picks up things around the net that a lot of British players don’t do anymore.

“He plays that gritty style that not a lot of British players do these days, but he is also a very good goalscorer.