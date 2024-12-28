MATTY DAVIES believes Hull Seahawks forward Owen Sobchak is one of a kind in NIHL National.

And it’s not just because the diminutive Canadian is leading the points-scoring in the UK’s second tier - and by some considerable margin.

Somewhat ominously for second-tier defences, though, Seahawks’ head coach Davies believes the 31-year-old can still take his game to another level.

The former Bristol Pitbulls player has 18 goals and 47 assists to his name so far this season, from just 28 games played - eight clear of the league’s next highest points-scorer, Sheffield Steeldogs’ Walker Sommer, who has posted 29 goals and 28 assists.

“When I first brought him in I saw a player very similar to myself and I felt he could do really well,” said Davies ahead of a Yorkshire derby weekend double-header against the Steeldogs.

“Since he’s been with us, he just matches up really well with the way I want to play - on the front foot, aggressive and dominating on the puck - he is somebody who is really really good on the puck.

“I know I’ll be accused of being biased, but there’s nobody else in the league that is better on the puck than him. If you watch any of our games, against any team - MK, Leeds, Swindon - he holds on to the puck better than anybody else on the ice.

“He’s been fantastic for us and as far as offence goes in this league, I don’t think there’s anybody else who can touch him at his game.

LEADING MAN: Owen Sobchak has been everything head coach Matty Davies thought he would be for Hull Seahawks Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

“I’m proud of him because there’s not usually a lot of talk about him, he doesn’t have the best resume and he goes under the radar a little bit.

“But this kid, I’d take him over all of the others because he’s got something special and I know the way he plays. He’s got a brain and he can make plays and do things on the ice I don’t think anybody else in this league can do.”

And while Davies has no qualms about Sobchak’s offensive qualities, he is keen to develop other aspects of his game that he believes will help make the Seahawks a better team overall.

“There are still a lot of things I want to work on with Sobs, in terms of improving his game - and a lot of that is on the other side of the puck,” explained Davies.

“I want him to concentrate on that as well because I really think that will help us be successful and help us win trophies.”

Having lost three of their last four games, the Seahawks currently look an outside bet for silverware going into today’s trip to Ice Sheffield, sat sixth and 13 points adrift of leaders Milton Keynes Lightning and having just passed the halfway mark in their regular season schedule.

It will be no easy task over the next two days, however, with the Steeldogs two places and three places above them and unbeaten in three.

The Steeldogs will also be keen to extend their unbeaten three-game run ahead of Tuesday’s second leg of their NIHL National Cup semi-final against Leeds Knights, which is poised at 2-2 after the first showdown last week in Leeds.