HULL SEAHAWKS picked up where they left off from their win over Berkshire Bees by blasting Romford Raiders away.

Matty Davies’s team had snapped their six-game losing streak at Hull Ice Arena against bottom club Bees last Sunday, but six days later produced the kind of dominant performance rarely seen this season.

Romford were just about hanging on after two periods when they trailed 4-1 to goals from Emil Svec, Johnny Corneil, Owen Sobchak and Owen Bruton, but it was the last 20 minutes where the Seahawks stamped their authority on the game.

Sobchak doubled his tally in the 42nd minute and, just over a minute after Lee Bonner made it 6-1 at 50.56, completed his hat-trick, with defenceman Calum McGill wrapping up the scoring with his first goal of the season at 58.22.

“It’s great after you win like that after a difficult couple of weeks for us,” said Davies afterwards.

“To see the lads play like that and the crowd obviously up lille that, they deserved to see that and we owed them a performance.”

Oli Endicott produced a man-of-the-match performance, scoring two goals and two assists in Leeds Knights’ convincing 6-1 win at Berkshire Bees.

The 20-year-old forward bagged his two goals inside the first three minutes as the NIHL National champions got off to the perfect start in Slough.

ON TARGET: Johnny Corneil scores for Hull Seahawks in the 8-1 win over Romford Raiders. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

In a game punctuated by penalties - particularly in the second period when both captain Kieran Brown and defenceman Jordan Griffin were ejected for fighting - the Knights virtually had the game won inside the first 20 minutes.

After Endicott’s opening blast, it was Jordan Buesa - building on his return to goalscoring form the previous week - who made it 3-0 with 11.37 on the clock, the lead increased even further when Mac Howlett struck less than two minutes later.

Before the period was done,. Finley Bradon increased the visitors’ comfort with a strike at 16.08.

Howlett doubled his tally inside two minutes of the restart and after the first of the trouble flared in the 27th minute - which saw Bailey Perre ejected for fighting - the struggling Bees got on the board through William Stead.