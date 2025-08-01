WITH one eye firmly on developing future talent, Hull Seahawks have taken the step of forming an official affiliation with the Elite League’s Manchester Storm.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first fruits of the relationship were seen almost immediately when it was announced that three of the Storm’s teenage players will be on a two-way deal with NIHL National Hull for the 2025-26 season. Defenceman Noah Kääriäinen, 18, along with forwards Josh Crawley, also 18, and 16-year-old Theo Malone – just signed on Thursday by Manchester – will split their time between Storm’s base in Altrincham and East Yorkshire.

The aim is to forge a long-term partnership that will benefit both parties, primarily in developing young British talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The key phrase being spoken on Friday by both parties was ‘player pathway’ - a mantra adopted by Sheffield Steelers and Sheffield Steeldogs over the last 12 months or so.

FUTURE PLANS: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The big difference is that in South Yorkshire those two teams fall under the same ownership. Manchester and Hull will retain their independence in most areas of the business, but see themselves closely aligned in how young talent can and should be nurtured.

By way of showing their new-found closeness, the teams will play a pre-season friendly in Altrincham on Sunday, August 31.

For Hull head coach Davies, who played for Storm in their inaugural season back in 2015-16, the formal affiliation marks an important step forward, not just for his team, but, he believes, the sport as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the right way to go,” said Davies. “Everybody in this country talks about there not being a top-to-bottom kind of link but that will only change when clubs start implementing these kinds of affiliations and making significant changes.

THINKING AHEAD: Manchester Storm GM, Ryan Finnerty. Picture: Mark Ferriss/EIHL.

“I genuinely believe this is a huge step, not only for us as a club but also for hockey in this country.

“Creating that clear pathway from our league up to the EIHL has always been tough and it’s getting harder for young Brits to get their chance. So these sorts of relationships help our best young players reach their potential.

“This is a first kind of formal affiliation in the sense that it is different ownerships working together so closely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us, it’s great to be able to bring in some of the best young players around and offer them regular minutes, which benefits us as a club, benefits Manchester, and benefits the players.

“Having that extra competition for places in our team should make us stronger because it should bring everybody’s level up. It’s a massive positive.”

Manchester Storm GM, Ryan Finnerty, said it made sense for both organisations to work closely together on providing a clear pathway for younger players to aspire to work their way through.

"We want to grow our Academy, we want to be the premier Academy and when parents bring their kids here we want to show them that they have an opportunity to springboard to the Elite League level,” said the former Steelers’ head coach and player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And joining up with Hull adds that extra step along that pathway. We’re not under any illusions that any of our kids are any more deserving of ice time than anybody in Hull – they are going to have to go their and earn it.