SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS will look to snap a three-game losing streak and build momentum going into the NIHL National play-offs when they head to Solway Sharks.

But they will come up against Scottish hosts still determined to gatecrash the play-offs for the first-ever time, even though with four games remaining their hopes appear slim.

Martin Grubb’s team are six points off Telford Tigers, who currently occupy the eighth and final play-off spot, have played a game more and only face-off the once this weekend, at home to title-chasing Milton Keynes Lightning.

The Sharks will be hoping to pull off a Yorkshire double over the next 48 hours and take their play-off bid into the final weekend by adding the scalps of both the Steeldogs and joint-leaders Leeds Knights, who they visit tomorrow night.

As for the Steeldogs, whose play-off spot has been long assured, they will be keen to perform well in their remaining three games to take some positive momentum into the post-season group stage.

Hull Seahawks will hope to have GB defenceman Dave Phillips back in the line-up for the weekend double-header against Peterborough Phantoms.

The 37-year-old former Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants star has been out of action with an upper-body injury since January 18.

MOMENTUM: Hull Seahawks' coach Matty Davies is keen to take some winning form into the post-season.

Head coach Matty Davies (pictured) is hoping to have everybody back and in game-shape ready for the first round of the play-offs.

“It’s all about getting us in the right spot for the play-offs,” said Davies. “I still think we’re off it right now for how I think we need to be in order to be truly confident going into play-offs - we also need everybody back.

“They are working hard but we’ve got some work to do. I think we need to be a little bit more solid going into the play-offs.”

Hull enjoy home ice advantage first against the Phantoms (face-off 5.30pm), with the two teams locking horns again in Cambridgeshire tomorrow night.

The Seahawks currently sit fourth in the standings with Peterborough three points further back and both teams having four games remaining.

The two are almost certain to meet in the group stage of the play-offs.