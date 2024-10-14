LOCAL PRIDE: Lee Bonner (centre) celebrates what proved to be the game-winning goal against Leeds Knights on Sunday. Picture courtesy of Seahawks Media/Adam Everitt.

LOCAL PRIDE is rarely in short supply whenever Hull Seahawks take to the ice.

Nine of the current roster hail from the local area, as does head coach Matty Davies, who also spent the majority of his playing career out of his hometown.

As far as Davies is concerned nobody typifies the Seahawks homegrown spirit more than forward Lee Bonner.

It was Bonner who struck twice on Sunday night to secure two vital points in the NIHL National title race against defending champions, Leeds Knights.

The points were all the more important for the Seahawks given their 6-3 defeat at the hands of their Yorkshire rivals the previous evening at Elland Road Ice Arena.

Bonner’s first goal on Sunday was an unstoppable shot unleashed with ferocious power from the top of the left circle that left Knights’ netminder Sam Gospel with little chance.

His second - a 56th-minute power play game-winner - was the kind of greasy, dirty goal Bonner has made a name for himself with for most of his career, his stick redirecting Emil Svec’s pass-come-shot and into Gospel’s net.

It was little more than the 27-year-old left-hander deserved, said Davies.

“He’s always performed in the games against Leeds and I thought he was our best player this weekend,” said Davies. “He was everywhere, he worked really hard, he did everything right and was massive for us.

“He deserved that one at the end because he was brilliant. He was brilliant on Saturday. I’m really proud of him because last year wasn’t his best year, but he cares about this team a lot.

“He’s from here, he cares about the club and he wants to show his best form and I feel like he has been like that since the start of the season.”

The result ensured Hull stayed in touch with the teams above them, sitting fourth one point adrift of the top three.