A FIVE-GOAL first-period blitz ensured Hull Seahawks got back to winning ways in NIHL National as they beat visitors Romford Raiders 8-4.

Hurting from defeats the previous weekend against Sheffield Steeldogs and - in overtime - to title-chasing Milton Keynes Lightning, Seahawks’ head coach Matty Davies got the response he was looking for at Hull Ice Arena.

The Raiders - with one eye on next week’s two-legged National Cup final against Leeds Knights - found themselves with a mountain climb when they were 4-0 down inside 15 minutes.

Emil Svec was first on the board for the home side at 3.28 before captain Bobby Chamberlain doubled the lead just over three minutes later.

Lee Bonner took advantage of a power play situation in the 12th minute before Jason Hewitt continued his recent goalscoring run to make it 4-0 at 13.51.

Bonner’s second closed out an excellent first 20 minutes and after Jake Sylvester got one back for the visitors at 29.39, the five-goal lead was quickly restored by Johnny Corneil less than a minute later.

Shaun Miller reduced the deficit in the 34th minute before a third period which saw the teams equally matched.

Hewitt grabbed his second of the night at 43.27 before Reed Morrison and Seahawks’ defenceman traded goals, with Sylvester doubling his tally on the power play to in the 50th minute.

A dominant second period from Leeds ensured they won the first top-of-the-table clash of the weekend against title rivals Milton Keynes Lightning.

The Knights trailed to a seventh-minute Mack Stewart strike in Buckinghamshire but were level before the break when Matthew Barron scored with 53 seconds remaining.

Only 73 seconds of the second had elapsed before captain Kieran Brown put his team ahead, the visitors’ night getting even better when they scored two goals within a minute of each other either side of the halfway mark.

Matt Haywood doubled the lead at 29.35 before Jordan Buesa made it 4-1 42 seconds later.

Patrik Forsberg pulled one back on the power play with 10 seconds of the period remaining but the Knights saw the game out for two crucial points.

The two teams meet each other again in Leeds on Sunday evening (5.15pm) – tickets are available HERE