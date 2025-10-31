Hull Seahawks boss Matty Davies demands positive reaction after derby dismay at Leeds Knights
The Seahawks had gone into their clash in West Yorkshire as NIHL National’s form team, boasting a four-game winning streak, while the Knights were looking to rebound from a 6-2 derby humbling at home to their other derby rivals, Sheffield Steeldogs, just four nights earlier.
But it was the hosts who came out on top - comfortably - enjoying a 5-1 triumph to keep them in touch with leaders Swindon Wildcats, who themselves were getting the better of Bristol Pitbulls in a 3-1 home win.
The defeat leaves the Seahawks languishing in seventh spot in the standings, nine points off second-placed Leeds as we approach the quarter-way mark of the 2025-26 campaign.
Davies has already voiced his frustration this season, most notably after a 9-4 defeat at Bristol. It prompted his players to respond with four straight wins.
Now that short streak has ended, the Seahawks’ head coach is seeking another positive response this weekend.
“Overall, the better team all night won,” said Davies. “We started very badly, they started really well.
“Going into the game I knew there was going to be a reaction from them, there was always going to be. They had an off night on Sunday, they weren’t going to have another one - the scoreline says it all - that’s not Leeds. So it was never going to happen again.
“Ultimately, we were poor, they were really good and that’s only going to be a recipe for losing.
“The biggest thing again for me was that I didn’t like our character. I didn’t like our work ethic, we got away from our system again and I’ve just said it too many times.”
After the Bristol defeat on the road, Davies threatened changes to his roster, something he has held off from given the subsequent response from his players.
But he admits something, somewhere has to change if his team are to get in among the contenders for honours this season.
“We have to forget about this one and quickly move on,” added Davies.
“There has got to be a reaction. There has to be the buy-in, it’s about character and the character I want from the team, I just haven’t seen it consistently enough.
“I’m not asking for a lot, I’m just asking for complete and utter work-rate and for everybody to buy into it and just work hard, all of the time, not just when you feel like it.
“I’ve got to look at everything and I’ve mentioned this already, there are going to be some changes for sure.
“I’ve been holding off on certain things, but there will be changes.
“I don’t particularly like everything about our team right now. We’ve got some good bits but, for me, we’ve got to find the right spark, or the right player to come in and give us a boost, to help get everyone galvanised and make us a team that I believe can go on and win games.
“And we need to win a lot of games because, right now, we are way behind where I want us to be.”