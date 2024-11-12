Hull Seahawks boss Matty Davies threatens changes after National Cup hopes disappear
The Seahawks made the final of last year’s competition before losing out to Milton Keynes Lightning 10-5 across two legs.
And it was the same team who ended their hopes of silverware in the competition this season, too, blasting their way to a 9-5 win at Hull Ice Arena on Sunday night leaving Davies to label his team’s performance as “embarrassing” and “unacceptable.”
The Seahawks – who lost 8-3 at Milton Keynes on October 5 – twice came from behind in the first period and actually forged ahead 4-3 by the halfway point, only to see the game slip from their grasp when the Lightning scored three unanswered goals to take a 6-4 lead into the third.
They were 8-4 ahead by the time Hull found the net again through Jordan Fisher in the 55th minute, Lightning’s Toms Rutkis then wrapping up a deserved victory for the visitors with nine seconds remaining.
Coming on the back of the previous night’s 4-3 overtime loss at Swindon Wildcats, it means the Seahawks cannot finish in the top four.
It left Davies visibly angered in the post-match interview, the 34-year-old apologising to those supporters who had stayed behind and vowing it would never happen again.
“There have been some tough nights doing this job over the past two-and-a-bit years,” said Davies. “That was right at the top.
“I was embarrassed on the bench at the end. Unacceptable. Completely.
“At the end of the day, we’ve put a lot into this, we’re spending a lot more money now and I expect a lot more than that.
“I apologise to the fans for that, it was embarrassing and it won’t happen again.”
Davies spent the summer adding a string of well-established names to his roster, but said he was prepared to make changes if that is what it takes to get his team firing again.
“The thing is we’ve got a good group and we’ve shown at times this year how good we are,” added Davies. “You can really overdo it on a night like this but right now it is raw and we’ve lost twice now to that team by way too many goals - in my opinion, that’s not a fair reflection of the two teams.
“So, they’ve got to either find it or I change it. It will happen, we’ll make it happen and we’ll find our form again and we’ll come back from this.”