MATTY DAVIES has threatened changes after seeing Hull Seahawks’ hopes of making the NIHL National Cup semi-finals ended at the weekend.

The Seahawks made the final of last year’s competition before losing out to Milton Keynes Lightning 10-5 across two legs.

And it was the same team who ended their hopes of silverware in the competition this season, too, blasting their way to a 9-5 win at Hull Ice Arena on Sunday night leaving Davies to label his team’s performance as “embarrassing” and “unacceptable.”

The Seahawks – who lost 8-3 at Milton Keynes on October 5 – twice came from behind in the first period and actually forged ahead 4-3 by the halfway point, only to see the game slip from their grasp when the Lightning scored three unanswered goals to take a 6-4 lead into the third.

They were 8-4 ahead by the time Hull found the net again through Jordan Fisher in the 55th minute, Lightning’s Toms Rutkis then wrapping up a deserved victory for the visitors with nine seconds remaining.

Coming on the back of the previous night’s 4-3 overtime loss at Swindon Wildcats, it means the Seahawks cannot finish in the top four.

It left Davies visibly angered in the post-match interview, the 34-year-old apologising to those supporters who had stayed behind and vowing it would never happen again.

“There have been some tough nights doing this job over the past two-and-a-bit years,” said Davies. “That was right at the top.

UNDER PRESSURE: Hull Seahawks came unstuck when losing 9-5 at home to Milton Keynes Lightning. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

“I was embarrassed on the bench at the end. Unacceptable. Completely.

“At the end of the day, we’ve put a lot into this, we’re spending a lot more money now and I expect a lot more than that.

“I apologise to the fans for that, it was embarrassing and it won’t happen again.”

Davies spent the summer adding a string of well-established names to his roster, but said he was prepared to make changes if that is what it takes to get his team firing again.

ANGRY: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“The thing is we’ve got a good group and we’ve shown at times this year how good we are,” added Davies. “You can really overdo it on a night like this but right now it is raw and we’ve lost twice now to that team by way too many goals - in my opinion, that’s not a fair reflection of the two teams.