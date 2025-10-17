Hull Seahawks captain Bobby Chamberlain sidelined as Matty Davies looks at bigger picture

HULL SEAHAWKS’ forward Bobby Chamberlain is sidelined for up to two weeks through injury - but head coach Matty Davies is confident he has enough depth to cope with his captain’s absence.

With seven goals and four assists in just seven games, the 30-year-old leads the points-scoring for his team, despite him only playing at 60-70 per cent capacity since taking a knock in pre-season.

Davies wants one of his key players to take time out now to try and resolve the problem – an upper-body issue – rather than letting it drag on too deep into the 2025-26 NIHL National campaign.

Ahead of a weekend that brings a long road trip to Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday ahead of a Sunday evening visit from the returning Basingstoke Bison, Davies hopes time off the ice will be just what Chamberlain needs.

SIDELINED: Hull Seahawks Bobby Chamberlain is expected to spend the next two weekends recovering from injury. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

“He’s been struggling all year to be fair,” said Davies.

“He’s been trying to come back and play and he’s not 100 per cent fit enough to perform at the top of his game.

“He’s still doing alright for us, still scoring goals - he’ll always score goals - but it’s one of them where it is not going to get any better for him if he just carries on playing like this all season.

“It’s better for us to give him the time now to get himself right, so he can be right for the rest of the season

“We’ll clearly miss him for the next two weekends and we’re obviously a far better team with him playing, but I’d rather him take time out now and get himself fully fit - or as close as possible to that.

“I’m confident I feel like we’ve got enough forward depth to cope with his absence during that time.”

