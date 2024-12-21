Hull Seahawks coach Matty Davies aware of the high stakes in derby date with Leeds Knights
As Leeds and Sheffield Steeldogs were busy battling in the first leg of their NIHL National Cup semi-final at Elland Road on Friday night, Hull were putting together their final preparations for tonight’s trip to Solway Sharks.
Always a potential banana skin given the unique dimensions of its Dumfries Ice Bowl rink, Davies will be keen to come away from that trip unscathed before the main business of the weekend at home to the two-time NIHL National champions.
Having arrested their six-game losing streak by winning four of their last five games, Hull are back to something resembling something like the early-season form which made them a staple of the top three.
But they have lost ground on the top two of Leeds and Milton Keynes Lightning who, ahead of the weekend’s league programme, were tied on 41 points.
Because of their November slump, Hull are 10 points further back in sixth with Davies acknowledging they cannot afford too many more slip-ups if they are to get themselves back into the regular season title picture.
“We have to win - both games, essentially - because we need to close that gap on the top two to get back with a shout in the league,” said Seahawks’ head coach Davies.
“It’s going to be a good game. It’s our last home game before Christmas and we’re playing against our biggest rival. It’s a local derby that you really want to win.”
Davies, whose defence will be bolstered by the return of Josh Hodgkinson after a weekend back home and veteran Lee Haywood, out for two months with injury, believes his team are a good match for the Knights, who he believes remain the benchmark for others to match in the second-tier.
“I have nothing but respect for what they have achieved there - it’s unreal,” he added. “The hardest thing to do in any sport is to back your success up and go again the next year and they have done that.
“We’ve been doing things right here as well and now we have a competitive, direct rivalry with Leeds now. When both teams are on it, they are great games, very tight.
“They will be coming into Hull and expecting a tough night and that’s how it should be.”