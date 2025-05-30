NOT content with persuading one player with a Leeds past behind them to make the switch to east Yorkshire, Hull Seahawks made it a double by adding Scottish forward Caly Robertson to their 2025-26 NIHL National roster.

Speculation over Ethan Hehir’s next port of call had been rife all week since his exit from Leeds Knights was revealed on Monday.

Matty Davies welcomed the 23-year-old centre to the Seahawks camp on Friday morning before adding his former-team-mate Robertson, who makes the move from second-tier rivals, Solway Sharks.

Hehir and Robertson played together for Leeds Chiefs in the first-ever NIHL National season, one that was brought to an early end by the Covid pandemic.

FAMILIAR FACE: Caly Robertson - pictured during his short stint with Leeds Chiefs in 2020 - has signed for Hull Seahawks. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Hehir remained in Leeds, winning three league titles as well as lifting play-off and Cup trophies, while Robertson has spent the intervening years flitting between life in the second tier and the Elite League.

After returning north of the border midway through last season after a second stint at Milton Keynes Lightning, Robertson proved a key asset for Solway in 2025-26, operating on the top line with imports John Dunbar and Nolan Gardiner and posting an impressive 15 goals and 23 assists in 54 games for the Sharks, who just missed out on the play-offs on the final weekend of the regular season.

Davies is delighted to bring the talented left-hander back to Yorkshire.

“Caly it is another really good depth signing for us,” said Davies. “He’s got a lot of qualities, and is still young.

ON FAMILIAR ICE: Caly Robertson, in action for Solway at Leeds Knights last season. Picture: Knights Media.

“He has obviously been in this league for a few years, but he’s still got time to grow and get better as a player.

“He’s proved himself to be a smart player, a good skater, great hands and somebody who is really good on the puck and with an eye for goal. He’s going to do well here.”

Robertson arrives in Hull a seasoned campaign but with plenty of time on his side still.

His move to the Chiefs came in January 2020, having started his time in the newly-established second-tier at Milton Keynes Lightning before moving on to Bracknell Bees after just 17 games.

DELIGHTED: Hull Seahawks' head coach Matty Davies is excited about taking Scottish forward Caly Robertson on board for next season.

Prior to that, the winger had a year in the Elite League with Fife Flyers, returning to the UK’s top tier with Dundee Stars for the 2021-22 season after the pandemic.

A career-best year followed with the Bristol Pitbulls when he posted 32 goals and 28 assists having started all 56 regular season league games.

He returned to the Lightning for a second spell in the summer of 2023 but was back north of the border for Christmas when he was signed by the Sharks.

“Looking at his last year there in Solway, playing with those imports up there, I always thought that that line was their most dangerous line,” added Davies.

“And Caly proved that if you put him with good players, imports or other top British players then you are going to get a lot out of him.