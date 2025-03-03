Hull Seahawks coach Matty Davies confident numbers boost will elevate NIHL National play-off chances
After a weekend which brought just the one point from games against Milton Keynes Lightning and Telford Tigers, the Seahawks remain comfortable in fourth spot in the NIHL National, although time is running out to make a late dash for the top three.
With six games remaining, six points separate Hull from third-placed Swindon Wildcats, while Peterborough Phantoms are five points off Davies’s team.
The Seahawks remain short on bodies - evidenced again at the weekend when they couldn’t even muster three full lines against the Lightning, who ran out comfortable 6-2 winners.
There was one addition to the roster on Sunday at home to Telford Tigers in the shape of defenceman Jordan Fisher but, again, it was hard going, the visitors eventually taking two points with a 6-5 victory in overtime after the Seahawks staged a stunning third period comeback from 5-2 down.
This weekend - when Hull visit title-chasing Leeds Knights - Davies will have forward Lee Bonner back from suspension, while he remains hopeful defenceman Thomas Stubley could also be back on the ice.
Either way, by the time the play-offs come around on March 29, Davies is confident his team will be sufficiently bolstered to mount a serious challenge for silverware.
“We’ll get Bones (Lee Bonner) back next week which is massive for us,” said Davies. “He’s always good in Leeds so that will be the perfect time to get him back.
“Hopefully Stubs and Spurrsy (centre James Spurr) aren’t too far away, so it will change quickly once we get everybody back in and we can start rolling again and get some energy back.
“I think it is going to be good timing for us - we’re hopefully going to get everybody back at the right time and we’re a different team once we can roll lines like that.”
Despite the disappointment of only taking one point from the weekend, Davies praised the commitment shown by his players, particularly those playing through injuries right now.
“The lads are just playing too many minutes,” he added. “It’s impossible to repeat it every shift and every time you go out there when you are playing that many minutes, it’s just impossible.
“They are giving everything right now for us and the character is just another level from them.
“At the end of the day, we need bodies back. Even the lads that are playing, a lot of them are banged up and playing hurt - Sobs (Owen Sobchak) was touch and go to even play at the weekend.”
