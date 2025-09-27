EVEN though we are only approaching the second weekend of the season, Matty Davies says Hull Seahawks home clash against Milton Keynes Lightning this Sunday is a game his team “must” win.

Little has led Davies (pictured) to soften his take on an opening weekend that brought two defeats for his team, first going down 5-3 at arch-rivals Sheffield Steeldogs before slipping up 4-2 at home to Swindon Wildcats.

Injuries to forward Jordy Stallard and defenceman Kris Fugalis haven’t helped Davies’s mood, either.

But although he insists there is no need at such an early stage to press any kind of panic button at Hull Ice Arena, Davies is adamant his players need to produce a much-improve performance against the Lightning.

MISSING: Import forward Jordy Stallard is out for up to four weeks with a lower-body injury. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

“Look, it’s not all doom and gloom, we played a great weekend against Leeds in pre-season, but last weekend, we probably played well for about 60 minutes of the 120 minutes played across both nights,” said head coach Davies, who welcomes back veteran forward Jason Hewitt for Sunday’s encounter.

“I signed this team and I know there is a good team in that room. Yes, we’ve lost a couple of bodies to injury, but they’ve got to deal with it.

“We’ve got plenty of players in depth, so there are enough of them to carry the burden of somebody being out - they’ve just got to show up.

“They’ve got to improve on last weekend and they’ve got to find it within themselves. There are players on the team that have not started well, both in pre-season or last weekend - so they’ve got to bring it themselves and that button needs pressing now.

“They are under pressure. I’m not going to say they’re not under pressure because they are - we have to perform on Sunday and that’s quite simply it.”

Davies said Fugalis’s injury – a broken wrist – is one that is likely to keep him out for up to two months – while import forward Stallard is expected to be missing for possibly a month due to a lower-body injury.

Given Davies also lost experienced defenceman Dave Phillips on season’s eve to Sheffield, he is looking at various options to strengthen his back line.

Sheffield Steeldogs will be looking to return to winning ways after coming off second-best against Peterborough Phantoms 6-5 after a shootout at Ice Sheffield on Friday.

EDGED OUT: Sheffield Steeldogs lost out in overtime to Peterborough Phantoms on Friday night at Ice Sheffield. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

The Steeldogs had fought back twice from going behind through goals from Tim Smith, CJ Garcia and Walker Sommer (2) before going 5-4 ahead through Bair Gendunov’s 56th minute strike.

It looked as thought that would be enough until Bradley Bowering levelled for the Phantoms with just 86 seconds remaining.

No further goals came in overtime and it was the Phantoms who took the extra point in the shootout.