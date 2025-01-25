MATTY DAVIES believes the mid-season return of defenceman Dec Balmer has proved a “game-changer” for his Hull Seahawks team - akin to having the same impact as adding an extra import to the roster.

With GB international Dave Phillips brought on board last summer, head coach Davies felt he had already added a fourth ‘import-level’ player to a team.

At the time, Balmer was due to return for a third season with the team, only to then leave shortly before the start of the campaign to take up a career opportunity outside of hockey.

But a change in his circumstances opened up a chance for Balmer to return, his first game back being the 5-4 home win over Sheffield Steeldogs on December 29.

Injury to Phillips since, however, has restricted Davies to icing both of his defensive lynchpins in the same line-up to just three games.

Davies is now confident, though, that he has the right defensive balance in his team, enhancing their playoff chances come April.

“There are just nights where you’re not going to be 100 per cent,” said Davies. “But you’ve still got to be able to find a way to do the right things to be a tough team to beat.

“That’s what I wanted us to be this year - tough to beat. And when I look at Swindon Wildcats and where they have improved this year, for example, it’s not offensively.

GET THE BALANCE RIGHT: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“They are winning games purely by being tough to beat - especially in their D zone, not letting teams get close to their net.

“Ryan Wells has made a huge difference to them and I see that as essentially the same thing I’ve got now with Dec.

“I signed Davey as essentially that import-level player, but I maybe just didn’t have enough depth around him.

“So to bring Dec back in. I think he is the best overall D-man in the league. I think defensively, he’s better than Swindon’s Ryan Wells, who is probably better offensively than Dec.

BACK IN THE GAME: Hull Seahawks' defenceman, Declan Balmer. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

“But, for me, the difference you have when you’ve got somebody who can just log minutes and be so reliable and be solid and make the right play at the right time is a game-changer for everyone.

“To bring somebody like Dec back in at this time of year, it’s like adding another import-level player. He’s been our game-changer.”

Hull will look to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the NIHL National standings this weekend when they travel to third-placed Swindon.

A win would close the gap between the two to eight points with Hull having played a game less.