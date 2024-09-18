HAVING emerged from his hometown’s junior system himself, since stepping behind the bench as Hull Seahawks coach, Matty Davies has always had one eye on others who have the potential to tread a similar path.

A couple of years ago, he was given a somewhat unexpected boost when it became clear that the likes of Owen Bruton – still only 18 – and Declan Jones were ready to make the step up into NIHL National for the Seahawks’ first-ever campaign.

Fellow forward Alex Kent is another to have shown he can cut it in the second-tier when required and, this year is no different for showcasing the quality that continues to stream through from Kingston Sharks’ junior levels.

The latest to step up is defenceman Kohen Taylor, no stranger to the senior ranks having spent the vast majority of last season one-tier below in North One with Hull Jets.

BREAKING THROUGH: Defenceman Kohen Taylor has proved himself ready to step up to NIHL National level with Hull Seahawks. Picture: Seahawks Media/Drew Brown

Davies was aware of the 18-year-old’s potential and had planned on introducing him at some stage in 2024-25.

But having got a good first-hand look at him in pre-season, he has decided to go all-in on the youngster straightaway, last week signing Taylor to a full-time deal with the Seahawks.

“I’ve known Kohen since he was a kid and I’ve always known he’s got ability, his skating has always been among the best parts of his game,” said Davies of a player who iced for the Jets in 31 games last season, posting one goal and five assists.

“And it’s been mental to watch him over the past two weeks. He’s a laid-back lad and that helps make him so composed on the ice, but watching him being able to read the game the way he has for the past few weeks, has been great.”

IMPRESSED: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Davies admits the loss of experienced defensive pair Declan Balmer and Brock Bartholomew from last season’s roster probably made him go for Taylor earlier than originally planned but, already, he believes he has been justified in doing so.

“I always had a plan of bringing him in, not quite this early - we got forced into it a little bit, but I was always going to see how he went.

“He actually led the minutes for the ‘D’ in pre-season against the Steeldogs at ours, which is just mental, to say he wasn’t actually fully part of the team going into pre-season.

“So it’s a big relief for me because it is massive when you lose somebody like Dec and I believe Kohen is someone who can really help plug that gap.

“I’ve got a really good feeling about him in terms of the next few years going forward for him - just with how he skates, how he sees the game.

“He’s a tough kid, too, and he’s another Hull lad and there comes a point, like I did with Bruts and DJ, where you’ve just got to give them that chance.